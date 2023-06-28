Kerry Katona orders daughter Molly (21) to ‘bop one out’ as she wants to be a granny

‘I’m 43 this year and I want grandbabies..I can’t believe I don’t have a grandbaby yet’

Kerry Katona has ordered her 21-year-old daughter Molly to hurry up and “bop one out” as she wants to be a grandmother.

Kerry, who is now 42, revealed how she is putting pressure on her daughter, who lives in Ireland, to have a baby as she herself was pregnant with Molly when she was 20.

"I’m 43 this year and I want grandbabies,” Kerry told OK!. “I can’t believe I don’t have a grandbaby yet! I said to my Molly, ‘my mum was 20 when she had me, and I was 20 when I had you, come on, bop one out, hurry up’.”

The former Atomic Kitten star, who had Molly with ex-husband Brian McFadden, as well as Lilly (20), is also mum to Heidi (16) and Max (15) with Mark Croft, and nine year old Dylan-Jorge with George Kay.

She also revealed that she and partner, Ryan Mahoney, are "in talks with the Manchester Facility Clinic" as the couple are "considering surrogacy options”.

Kerry and Ryan (34) who were engaged in 2020 when the couple were in Spain celebrating Kerry's 40th, have previously said they will just probably just jet off to Las Vegas and "get it done".

In her column for OK! Kerry reflected on her own childhood growing up in the 80s and why she had so much fun as a kid, compared to now.

"Kids don’t go out playing anymore - they don’t want to go outside. We’re living in a society where we’re scared of everything,” she said.

"I think the 80s were the best. I was out playing, and came home when I was hungry. I live in a very private, posh area now and our driveway is as big as the whole estate I lived on as a kid, behind massive gates.

"My council estate was so rough, and I was out all the time. I loved playing out with my microwave chips in hand, the ice cream van man would come and I’d head off on adventures in the woods - my kids haven’t got a clue without a tablet in their hand.

“Bring back games of Kirby, hula hoops and What’s the time Mr Wolf? I say!"