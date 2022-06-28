Kerry Katona moves into ‘huge manor house’ after multiple burglaries

“I was desperate to leave our old home after everything that happened with the burglaries”

Kerry Katona has revealed that she has moved into a new “huge manor house” after she moved out of the area where she lived following a number of burglaries.

The 41-year-old reality TV star said she had been “desperate” to change address after a number of break-ins while it was reported at the time that her car was stolen while she was out shopping.

She told fans at the time that her fiancé's vehicle was taken from outside their home just days later.

Writing in her weekly column for New! magazine, as reported by OK!, she said: "We've moved house. I'm still in the same area, but I was desperate to leave our old home after everything that happened with the burglaries."

She described the property as "huge" and like a "manor house," adding: "It's a lovely house and we're already so happy here. The kids love it and it feels homely and cosy."

The mother-of-five said it feels "really secure," though she added that for some reason she still doesn't feel "fully settled" - with her instead feeling "on edge all the time."

Kerry - who lives with fiancé Ryan Mahoney (33) and her children - added: "The burglaries had a massive effect on me but, hopefully, I will start to feel more relaxed soon."

She also said she wouldn’t be sharing any details about the property, adding: "This time, I've decided not to reveal any details about the house. It's just not worth it."

It comes after the former Atomic Kitten member said that her and partner Ryan are considering moving to Spain sometime in the next year or so, reportedly eyeing up Marbella.

It was also recently reported that Kerry is on the road to becoming a millionaire as she rakes in thousands on her OnlyFans page.

Kerry is still pulling in hundreds of thousands of pounds as she has turned her attention to the online content site.

Kerry has said people were judgemental about her joining the site due to its reputation for graphic sexual content.

The content creator is one of the site's highest earners and reportedly makes up to £682,033 a month after signing up for an account at the beginning of lockdown in 2020, according to analysts from SlotsUp.

After joining the platform in 2020 Kerry has gone on earn over €1.3 million

Among her 2,500 subscribers, who pay up to €20 a month, are couples hoping to spice up their love life, Atomic Kitten fans, and men fixated over her size three feet.

After experiencing bankruptcy twice before, once in 2008 and 2013, Kerry now owns a lavish home, flash cars and multiple handbags.

“It's been amazing for my career, I haven't stopped working. When I first did it I said to the kids 'I'm going to do this, and I'm going to go topless - if anyone has any problems, let me know',” she said, explaining how her daughters have also reaped the benefits.

"Our Lilly said she wasn't happy about it, and I said 'wait until the money comes in and see how you feel about it then.' And once the money did start coming in they all had an iPad each and they had no problems!