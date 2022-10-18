Kerry Katona looking forward to ‘sex fest’ weekend away with fiancé Ryan

The former member of Atomic Kitten and her personal trainer beau were forced to sleep in separate bedrooms after Ryan caught Covid while on holiday.

Kerry Katona says she and her fiancé Ryan are in for “sex fest” at the weekend after spending weeks apart.

But the couple have a weekend of fun ahead of them as Ryan is planning to whisk Kerry away for a few days.

In her latest column for New! Magazine, the mum-of-five wrote: “I’m back-to-back with work from next week. I don’t have a day off until next year! It’s crazy. But I appreciate being busy and I know I’m fortunate to be working.

“I do have a bit of time off this weekend so me and Ryan are going to a spa. It’s not going to be very relaxing though.

“It’s going to be a sex fest for us! We haven’t spent any quality time together in weeks.

“He recently got back from his lads’ trip to Ibiza and brought Covid with him. So we’ve been keeping apart and sleeping in different bedrooms until he recovered.

“It’ll be nice to be back in bed together and I’m looking forward to some ‘us’ time.”

Kerry previously revealed how her relationship with Ryan helped her drop a few pounds.

"Well I'm dead chuffed,” she said.

“After training hard with Ryan, I've managed to lose some more weight and I'm feeling really good about myself.

"I even tried on a pair of Lilly's size eight shorts and guess what? They're too big for me!

"Let's face it, it never hurts to be shagging a personal trainer!" she added.