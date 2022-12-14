Kerry Katona launches OnlyFans Christmas sale with sultry lingerie snap

The former Atomic Kitten star is offering 50pc off her content on the adult subscription service for a month as part of a “12 days of Xmas” deal.

Kerry Katona has launched a “Christmas Sale” on her OnlyFans page with a saucy lingerie snap.

The former Atomic Kitten star is offering 50pc off her content on the adult subscription service for a month as part of a “12 days of Xmas” deal.

The limited offer will allow fans to subscribe to Kerry’s profile for just $12.50 (€11.73) for 31 days as a festive treat.

The 42-year-old announced the deal on her Instagram stories by sharing a photo of her modelling in a black satin bodysuit with lace panelling and some skimpy black underwear.

She gave potential subscribers a taste of what to expect on her OnlyFans with the sultry snap as she posed with one hand in her teased blonde locks while the other sat on her hip.

Kerry encouraged her fans to subscribe by attaching a link to her OnlyFans account and wrote “Christmas sale” in sparkly red block letters.

It comes after the mum-of-five revealed that she has “become a millionaire” since joining the platform and said she has “no regrets” about starting an X-rated career.

She recently spoke to Jennifer Zamparelli about how OnlyFans account is the new version of appearing on page three as a glamour model.

“I started out as a page three girl, a glamour model. I wasn’t going to be a rocket scientist, but I’ve got a great set of boobs on me,” she explained

“That was my ‘get out’ – I was a good-looking girl, I’m not going to kid anybody.

“I’ve never been one of these girly-girls pouting my lips, but I can turn it on for the camera.

“And I loved getting my boobs out – they’re great boobs! Until I’m tripping over my nipples, I’m going to continue getting these bad boys out.”

Kerry said that people often judge her for posting content on OnlyFans, but she doesn’t care as she’s “living my best life”.

“It’s frowned upon. Why? Because it’s not a man taking the picture? Because I’m a woman with control over my own body?

“I’ve become a millionaire because of it. I’m the one with two Lamborghinis in my drive. Say what you want, but I’m living my best life.”

She continued: "It’s been absolutely amazing for me and I’ve got no regrets. I’ve got my kids in private education, we live in a nice house, we’re all healthy and I’m making the money.

"I’m in control of it. And I say if anyone wants to get on there, go and do it. And if you want subscribers, get on there now.”