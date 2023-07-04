Kerry Katona ‘in tears’ after painful scoliosis diagnosis

The former Atomic Kitten star alarmed her Instagram followers last week when she shared a clip of herself wearing an oxygen mask as part of her scoliosis treatment

Kerry Katona shocked fans by sharing a clip of her wearing an oxygen mask on Instagram

Kerry Katona has admitted that she was reduced to tears from “awful pain” after receiving her latest medical diagnosis.

The former Atomic Kitten star alarmed her Instagram followers last week when she shared a clip of herself wearing an oxygen mask as part of her scoliosis treatment.

The mum-of-five has now opened up about her condition, which causes the spine to twist and curve to the side.

Writing in her New Magazine column, Kerry explained: “I was in so much pain that I was in tears.

“I went to a chiropractor and had a scan which showed that half of my brain doesn't work like the other half.

“Honestly I've been in such a bad way but thankfully I'm now on a recovery plan which has been much better.”

She continued: “It's something that I'll have to live with, but at least I now know what it is.

“I have been doing different tests to see how my brain works and it has been really eye-opening.

“It's all connected to my nerves and explains why I was in such awful pain.”

In a recent Instagram video, the 42-year-old shared a health update as she showed off the oxygen mask covering her mouth.

“I've recently just been diagnosed with scoliosis and I've been in so much pain but I'm absolutely fine.

"I've come to this hyperbaric oxygen chamber and it's going to help me with my pain and I stay in here for about an hour and it increases your oxygen levels.

"Half of my brain doesn't work like the other half of my brain but it's all good, nothing bad."

Reassuring her followers, she added: "Don't panic, I'm not claustrophobic. I'm meant to breath it all in and I'm going to put some meditation music on and I am going to relax and chill and let the oxygen do the work."

Kerry was forced to cancel her tour last month as a result of crippling pain.

She opened up about her struggle in her column for OK! magazine as she wrote: "I'm in a bad way this week with my hips and my back - I'm in so much pain, I've essentially been bed bound.

"My hips have been out of place for a long time, and now it's got to the point where the pain is making me feel physically sick.

"I literally can't do anything and I had to pull my weekend tour. I couldn't go ahead with it and felt terrible."