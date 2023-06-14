Kerry Katona heartbroken as she pulls teenage son out of school

The former Atomic Kitten star shares the 15-year-old with her ex-husband Mark Croft.

Kerry Katona has revealed her decision to pull her teenage son Max out of school.

The former Atomic Kitten star is mum to the 15-year-old from her relationship with ex-husband Mark Croft and has recently visited a psychiatrist to seek advice about his “severe ADHD”.

Writing in her New! Magazine column, Kerry said that Max had been getting sent home from school frequently, which was affecting his self-esteem.

She explained that this led her to the decision to take him out of school altogether.

“It's been a tough road for him and we've been through hell, but we're all in agreement that it's the best way forward,” the mum-of-five wrote.

“It's been going on for years and he was getting sent home from school as much as he was going in. Things go in one ear and out the other and then he gets really frustrated with himself and it affects his self-esteem.”

Max will now be homeschooled while also accompanying Kerry’s fiancé Ryan Mahoney on building sites as he is interested in learning trade work.

Kerry also revealed that she has agreed to treat her son's ADHD with medication, which she had previously been against after how she was treated on medication.

“At first, I said no because of the way I was treated when I was on medication, but it's got to the point now where it's the next step - It's all been really heartbreaking and really tough,” she penned.

The 42-year-old was referencing the infamous 2008 This Morning interview in which she appeared to slur her words while chatting to Phillip Schofield and Fern Britton.

Many people claimed she was under the influence at the time, which the singer has always refuted and insists that her behaviour was caused by the medication she was on for bipolar.

“For me, I've had such a bad experience with my medication, years ago I did a TV show This Morning and my speech was really, really slurred due to my medication,” she told GB News last year.

“I went on lots of different medications, which they call trial and error, to find the right kind of dosage for your manic and depressive episodes.

“There was a very famous interview where because of my medication, it makes your speech very, very slow. Because I can be very manic and things are 100 miles an hour in my head, I'm very animated but I'm on no medication at the moment.

She continued: “Because my speech was slurred, I got asked if I was an alcoholic and I was like 'No, I've got an illness called bipolar, I'm on medication.’

“I was never once asked what medication I was on, nobody asked me that on national live television. For ten years, I was crucified for it.

“All those years ago, we weren't aware of mental health, nobody spoke about it.

“I'll admit I've done drugs, I'll admit I've drank, I've done all of that – I've been clean for 13 years and I have no reason to lie,” she added.