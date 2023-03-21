Kerry Katona ‘forgets how many times’ she’s been married amid jibe at exes

The singer has tied the knot three times – first with former Westlife star Brian McFadden in 2002, then with Mark Croft in 2007, and again with George Kay in 2014.

Kerry Katona has joked that she forgets how many times she’s been married as she opened up about making “massive mistakes” in her relationships.



She is now engaged to personal trainer Ryan Mahoney after he popped the question in August 2020.

In an interview with GB News this week, the mum-of-five joked that she struggles to keep track of her former flames before explaining that she thinks having children is more of a commitment than marriage.

“Having children with somebody is a bigger deal than a marriage. It's so much bigger than walking down the aisle,” Kerry told hosts Eamonn Holmes and Isobel Webster.

“The dads of my kids aren't involved but they are going to be connected to you for the rest of your life, not just a piece of paper.”

She continued: “I tried everything in my marriages, I really did. My third husband - I was in an abusive relationship and I kept going back.

“ My first marriage - I can't help if someone doesn't love me, and my second marriage…

“How many times have I been married?” she laughed, before continuing: “My second marriage really was a mistake but I got two amazing children from it.

“I've got no regrets from any of them, they have all been lessons.”

Kerry then revealed that she planned to jet off to Las Vegas with her fiancé Ryan to get hitched as she had “run out of ideas” for weddings.

Kerry shares two children, Molly Marie (21) and Lilly-Sue (20) with her first husband, former Westlife singer Brian McFadden, who she married in Co Meath in 2002. The pair split in 2004 and their divorce was finalised two years later.

She is also mum to Heidi (16) and Maxwell (14), who she has from her marriage to Mark Croft. The former couple got married in 2007 before divorcing in 2011.

Kerry welcomed daughter Dylan-Jorge (8) with her ex-husband George Kay, who died of an overdose in 2019.