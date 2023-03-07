Kerry Katona flaunts flashy £200k lime Lamborghini as she drives around Cheshire

The former Atomic Kitten star bought the flashy lime green car last year.

Kerry Katona travelled to the nail salon in style this week as she paraded her £200k (€224k) Lamborghini Urus V8 around her neighbourhood.

The former Atomic Kitten star bought the flashy lime green car last year and has been spotted driving it around Cheshire while running errands over the past few months.

She was snapped this week cruising around Alderley Edge, the village in Cheshire where she lives with her kids, and poking fun at the paparazzi as she stepped out of her SUV.

In one photo, the mum-of-five can be seen sticking her tongue out as she exited the car before heading to get her nails done.

Kerry donned a casual look for the outing, contrasting with her expensive ride, wearing a simple grey t-shirt and a black coat, with no makeup on.

It comes after the former glamour model revealed that she paid for the Lamborghini with the money she made from making OnlyFans content.

Kerry said that she’s become a millionaire since she began selling racy snaps on the adult site back in summer 2020.

She had previously declared bankruptcy in 2008 and 2013.

Now, Kerry charges $24.99 (€23) per month for subscribers to get a glimpse of her raunchy content, which she has previously teased on her Instagram page.

In an interview with Ulrika Jonsson, she explained: “I want to make money, I’m a grafter. I’ve been working since I was 14.

“Now, with something like OnlyFans, I’m actually making money while I sleep.

“Those who look down on it need to ask themselves what the difference is between me sunbathing naked on the beach and having my picture taken by a paparazzi who makes money out of me, and me taking control and putting the money in my own pocket.”

She added: “Also, why is it okay for Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise to do a sex scene on screen and that’s called ‘art’, but when I show myself in underwear it’s degrading. No, I’m not having any of it.”