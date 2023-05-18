Kerry Katona cries as she admits she ‘messed up’ her body with plastic surgery

The former Atomic Kitten star has undergone a series of cosmetic procedures over the years including boob jobs and reductions, liposuction, fillers, and tummy tucks.

Kerry Katona tearfully admitted that she’s “not comfortable” with her body as she stripped down in the latest episode of The Big Celebrity Detox.

But Kerry has now expressed regret about going under the knife, saying that she “messed with my body” too much.

She joined other celebrities including Love Island’s Toby Aromolaran, Too Hot To Handle’s Chloe Veitch, and TV presenter Martin Roberts to take part in the Channel 4 show, which sees the stars try out some unconventional health and wellness treatments.

But on Wednesday night’s episode, things got emotional as Kerry broke down in tears while discussing her insecurities.

“I have so much shame. I feel swollen. I hate myself at the moment, if I'm honest. The one thing I hate at the minute is myself, honest to god.

“I have messed with my body so much to try to chase something and look a certain way. It's almost like I'm not accepting that I'm middle-aged.”

The mum-of-five added that people might be surprised to hear about her body image issues as she often parades around in lingerie to capture racy content for her OnlyFans account.

“I am really not comfortable with my body and really unhappy with who I am,” she explained.

“People will be shocked because I do OnlyFans, but to stand in a mirror and completely look at yourself”.

Kerry and Ibiza Weekender star David Potts initially refused to take part in a challenge which required them to strip down naked in front of a mirror and paint their least favourite body parts.

The pair eventually got involved, with Kerry painting over her breasts, stomach, and legs.

It comes after the singer revealed she shed more than a stone in a matter of weeks after switching up her routine in an effort to be healthier and happier with her body.

She told fans that she had gained 2.5 stone recently and wanted to drop her weight by 3 stone in total.

Showing off her toned physique, Kerry said: “I wanted to give you all an update. I have lost a stone, just over a stone, in three weeks.

“I'm in the pantomime which has massively helped as I'm on the stage performing. But I'm absolutely over the moon.”