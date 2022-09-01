Kerry Katona back in action on TikTok after she was 'banned' for showing her bum
Kerry Katona is back in action after her TikTok page restored after she was 'banned' for showing her bum
The former Atomic Kitten singer who has made millions posting racy pictures on the adults-only platform OnlyFans star recently said she unwittingly shared content that was deemed “sexual harassment”.
“I've been banned for life on TikTok,” she told The Sun. “I think it was because I put a clip of my bum.
“I don't know the rules to be honest but I think they classed it as sexual harassment.”
However, official.kerrykatona, is now available to view again after it disappeared for a while.
The video which shows her bum as she hugged her fiancé Ryan Mahoney on the beach is still on her page.
Her last post, which was a clip of one of her best mates crying with laughter, was on August 20.
She previously shared a clip on TikTok explaining what happened with her post.
She appeared in front of a photo of her bum and pointed at it before saying: "I put this picture up on my TikTok taking the mick out of my bum.
"That’s my bum! That’s a picture of me and Ryan on holiday and people reported it thinking that I am sexually harassing somebody. I would never do that to anybody."
Kerry continued: "That’s actually my bum, I was taking the mick out of myself because I’ve been on holiday and put some weight on. That’s all I’m doing!"
The singer added: "I would never take the mick out of anybody else but that’s me, that is me and that’s Ryan and that’s my big fat a***e.
"They printed it in the paper. It went on page one, two, three, four, five and six, because it was that big."
