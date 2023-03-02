Kerry Katona ‘back by popular demand’ to play villain in Easter panto

The mum-of-five is no stranger to the panto stage, having recently taken on the role of one of Cinderella’s ugly sisters

Kerry Katona (42) is returning to the panto stage “by popular demand” to take on the role of a “wicked” villain.

The Atomic Kitten star revealed the news earlier today with a poster for the Rapunzel pantomime.

In a glittery black dress, black horns, a red lip and a villainous grimace, the singer poses as Rapunzel’s Mother Gothel.

She is “back by popular demand,” the poster says.

Announcing her casting, Anton Benson Productions revealed Kerry is preparing to set out on a UK tour with the “hair-larious half term panto adventure.”

"We’re delighted to announce that @kerrykatona7 returns to this year’s show, as Rapunzel’s wicked Mother Gothel,” they said, adding that the star will need to be replaced by another celebrity for two dates in April as Kerry is unavailable.

She is joined in the cast by Britain’s Got Talent ventriloquist Jamie Leahey and EastEnders star Dean Gaffney.

The mum-of-five is no stranger to the panto stage, having recently taken on the role of one of Cinderella’s ugly sisters.

Her daughter Lilly was forced to fill in for Kerry when the Atomic Kitten singer fell and twisted her ankle in the middle of a show.

Lilly (20), who is also the daughter of Brian McFadden, took on her mum’s role as ‘Botox’ instead.

"Stepping in with five minutes notice was scary but fun but I couldn't do it without my fam,” the young star said.

Kerry recently made headlines when she gave a jaw-dropping interview on the Late Late Show alongside Maura Higgins and Alison Spittle.

There were mixed reactions to her tongue-and-cheek comment about “popping out a kid” to “get twenty grand.”

Speaking about her love life, Katona said "she loves a wedding", adding: "I love a divorce and all! I’m a massive serial monogamist, especially if OK! magazine are paying for it. I just have to pop out a kid and I get twenty grand,” she joked.

She is with her current partner Ryan, whom she met on a dating app, for more than five years.

"We’ve been engaged for three years and it’s the longest engagement I’ve ever had. Normally at this stage, I’m talking to divorce lawyers and a couple of kids have popped out but I’m very happy,” she said.

Reacting to her appearance on the show, people took to Twitter in their droves.

“Kerry Katona? Even I have a tolerance level. I'm out,” one person said.

“I would LOVE a night out with Kerry Katona. Like LOVE,” added another.

A third shared: “Crazy how negative the comments are from men for Kerry Katona and how supportive the girls are for her. She's an icon, case closed.”