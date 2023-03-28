Kerry Katona admits daughter ‘doesn’t remember’ dead dad George Kay

Kerry announced that her fiancé Ryan Mahoney is adopting her daughter as she doesn’t have any memories of Kay

The former Atomic Kitten star shares 8-year-old Dylan-Jorge with her ex-husband Kay, who died in July 2019 after an accidental cocaine overdose at a Holiday Inn hotel in the UK. He and Kerry were separated at the time.

In her latest column for OK! Magazine, Kerry announced that her fiancé Ryan Mahoney is adopting her daughter as she doesn’t have any memories of Kay.

“For now, we are going through the adoption papers for Ryan to adopt DJ as I found out she wanted to call him Dad,” the singer wrote.

“She doesn't remember her biological father, George, so I think if it's something she wants to do, then that's completely up to her.”

It comes after the mum-of-five joked that she’s been married so many times she sometimes struggles to keep track of her former flames.

“Having children with somebody is a bigger deal than a marriage. It's so much bigger than walking down the aisle,” Kerry told GB News hosts Eamonn Holmes and Isobel Webster.

“The dads of my kids aren't involved but they are going to be connected to you for the rest of your life, not just a piece of paper.”

She continued: “I tried everything in my marriages, I really did. My third husband - I was in an abusive relationship and I kept going back.

“My first marriage - I can't help if someone doesn't love me, and my second marriage…

“How many times have I been married?” she laughed, before continuing: “My second marriage really was a mistake but I got two amazing children from it.

“I've got no regrets from any of them, they have all been lessons.”

Kerry then revealed that she planned to jet off to Las Vegas with her fiancé Ryan to get hitched as she had “run out of ideas” for weddings.

Kerry also shares two children, Molly Marie (21) and Lilly-Sue (20) with her first husband, former Westlife singer Brian McFadden, who she married in Co Meath in 2002. The pair split in 2004 and their divorce was finalised two years later.

Heidi (16) and Maxwell (14) are her two children from her second marriage to Mark Croft. The former couple got married in 2007 before divorcing in 2011.