Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom enjoy ‘best coffee’ ever in Cork city

The couple arrived in the Rebel County on a brand-new Norwegian Cruise Line ship, which docked in Cobh on Tuesday after its maiden voyage from Iceland.

Popstar Katy Perry and her Hollywood husband Orlando Bloom were spotted out and about in Cork this week.

The couple arrived in the Rebel County on a brand-new Norwegian Cruise Line ship, which docked in Cobh on Tuesday after its maiden voyage from Iceland.

Katy christened the liner at a ceremony in Reykjavík and got to choose the name of the ship, landing on “Prima”.

The singer and the Pirates of the Caribbean star then made their way to Cork city, where Orlando popped into a local café to grab a cup of coffee as he and Katy hopped off a private coach.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Orlando Bloom bought Katy Perry's €4.8m engagement ring in Dublin

Singer Katy Perry says motherhood has allowed her to feel 'unconditional love'

He paid a visit to Three Fools Coffee on Grand Parade, where delighted fan Ronan Murphy managed to snap a selfie with him.

Ronan tweeted that the actor told him it was "the best coffee he ever tasted."

His wife Katy was also nearby, although she kept a low profile wearing a grey tracksuit, cap, and aviator sunglasses.

A worker at the coffee shop said that they didn’t recognise the A-List couple at first but were delighted that Orlando enjoyed his cup of joe.

"A few people seemed to recognise Katy and went up to talk to her, but I wouldn't have recognised Orlando at all, the last movie I saw him in was one of the Pirates of the Caribbean ones and he looked very different today,” they told CorkBeo.

The pair have a special relationship with Ireland, as Orlando bought Katy’s €4.8m engagement ring in Dublin.

He picked up the antique red ring at Delphi Antiques in Powerscourt Townhouse shopping centre in central Dublin.

The ruby and diamond flower ring is a centuries-old original collector’s item and is estimated to have cost the English actor around €4.8 million, according to Evoke.ie.

The couple got engaged on Valentine’s Day 2019 and Katy confirmed the news at the time with an Instagram post showing off her new rock captioned "full bloom."

The pair have a daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, who was born in 2020.