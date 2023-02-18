Katie Price slams ‘disgusting’ police officers for online abuse of Harvey

Price has spoken out in the past about how Harvey has been subjected to trolling and online abuse

The son of Katie Price was allegedly the subject of “inappropriate and derogatory” images shared by a group of London Metropolitan Police officers on WhatsApp.

A letter apologising for the alleged misconduct targeting her son Harvey has been posted to Price’s Instagram page.

The 20 year old is autistic and also has Prader-Willi syndrome.

The letter shows that a number of Met Police officers are alleged to have “breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in regards to Discreditable Conduct for being part of a WhatsApp group chat that has posted inappropriate and discriminatory images of your son”.

The letter adds that the officers involved will be subject to a gross misconduct hearing which is scheduled to begin on Monday, February 20 in London.

Responding to the letter on Instagram, Price wrote: “It’s disgusting that police officers from here have felt the need to laugh and use disgusting content on Harvey by creating a what’s app group.

She also wrote that she hoped those involved would be “named, shamed and exposed”.

Price has spoken out in the past about how Harvey has been subjected to trolling and online abuse, and called for stronger laws to be put in place to prevent it.

Speaking on The Late Late Show in 2021, Price said that her son receives a lot of abuse on the internet, although thankfully he is unaware of most of it.

Katie published the letter on her Instagram page

“The most vulnerable, sweetest thing is Harvey has no idea about all of this,” she said. “When we go to the shops and people ask for a picture… He has no idea, he just likes the flash of the camera.”

She added that “he gets a lot of trolls,” and “the thing is with Harvey, he gets trolled so much as well, and luckily he doesn’t understand it, but I do.”

Host Ryan Tubridy said: “shame on the people” who troll Harvey.

“What you’re doing to highlight the case for people with special needs and their families and their extended families, and the campaign against the trolling - it’s just wonderful what you’re doing Katie, hats off to you.”

Harvey, too, has spoken out to raise awareness and last year said he wanted to “stop online trolling and be a voice for young people”.