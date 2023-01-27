Katie Price says she is ‘done’ with marriage after split from ex Love Islander

“It is hard, but I'm a survivor."

Katie Price (44) has vowed off marriage following her split from fiancé Carl Woods (34), saying she has “been betrayed in every way.”

The former glamour model and mum-of-five shared an on-and-off relationship with the former Love Islander, though has now claimed she is done with marriage.

“Have you always liked me or not?” she asked host Nigel Farage during an interview on GB News.

“Don't worry, you're not going to be my next husband - I'm done with that. Or are you married? I don't know."

The pro-Brexit politician quipped: "We'll talk about it afterwards."

She added: "Trust and loyalty for me. I've just been betrayed in every way.

"But I'm still looking for friendship and stuff and love. I'm never giving up. It is hard, but I'm a survivor."

Woods accused the Only Fans star of cheating on him in November, telling the “embarrassing” story to followers on Instagram.

"So, there's no easy way for me to say this and to be honest with you, it's quite embarrassing,” he said.

"But me and Kate, are not together anymore. I found out yesterday that Katie cheated on me.

Carl Woods delivered the news to followers via a video on Instagram.

"She's admitted that she cheated on me. She slept with somebody else.”

Hours before Carl took to his social media, the police were reportedly called to their home following a row.

The Sun said that Katie “feared for the safety of her and her children,” according to a source – though no arrests were made.

Katie and Carl got engaged last April and have been open about their attempts to have a baby together, though rumours of a rocky relationship have long followed the couple.

In a recent explosive interview, Katie said her seven year relationship with Kieran Hayler was rife with infidelity.

"I did self-medicate when I was with Kieran. He cheated on me seven times that I could prove,” she told The Times.

Her “drinking and drug-taking” was spurred on by the cheating, she said – alongside “kidnap threats.”

Kieran’s representatives slammed Katie for the allegations, telling the Irish Mirror that he did “not accept” the claims that men were “the downfall” in her life.

"You don’t have to be a genius to work out that men are the downfall in my life. A million per cent,” she told The Times.

"All my dramas, my bankruptcy — everything is men. Always men. That is it.

"When you see exes gloat around, knowing you’ve paid for stuff, that’s the worst torment for me.

'My triggers, when I’ve gone downhill, are men.”

Her ex-husband’s representatives told the Irish Mirror: “While Mr Hayler openly admitted the break down of their marriage and his subsequent affairs, he does not accept the further claims made by Miss Price.

"Five years on this is old news, a true shame Miss Price with all her therapy still feels the need to exorcise untruths 'that all her exes, all men are to blame for her downfall' the one common denominator here being Miss Price."