Katie Price reveals how many men she has slept with

“People think I’m easy to bed.”

Model Katie Price- formerly known as Jordan- has shared how many men she has slept with on her brand new podcast, The Katie Price Show.

The Channel 4 Mucky Mansion star said the image of her is “that I’m easy to bed” but that in reality this is not the case.

“People think I'm a sl*g, people think I've slept with so many men. You’ve probably slept with more people than me,” Katie said to her sister, Sophie.

Her sibling replied: "I haven’t, I can count on one hand."

Jordan Workout

To which Katie announced her ‘ball park’ figure and revealed some things about her upbringing.

“I can count on two. I am not into one night stands, never have been. I haven’t been bought up that way. I am not that kind of person, I am very homey.

"I am not easy to get into bed, no one can just think they can get me into bed. People have to work for it, if they want me. I’m not easy,” Katie declared.

Since her rise to fame in the 90s, Katie has enjoyed a string of relationships in the public eye.

She has been married to fellow I'm A Celeb star Peter Andre, as well as cage fighter Alex Reid and ex Kieran Hayler. She has two kids with both Peter - named Junior and Princess - and Kieran - named Jett and Bunny.

Katie Price (Aaron Chown/PA)

Katie also has a child to Dwight Yorke, the former Manchester United striker who also played for Sunderland, Aston Villa and Birmingham City during his top flight Premier League career, as well as Blackburn Rovers and also Trinidad and Tobago at international level.

Katie's other exes include Gareth Gates, Kris Boyson, Teddy Sheringham and Dane Bowers.

Katie's first podcast episode is out now. Sharing the exciting news with fans and followers, Katie wrote: ''So I have news... I've teamed up with @crowdnetwork for my first ever podcast launching this summer!''

She then went on to tease fans that she will be sharing a mixture of "gossip" and "truth" in a bid to set the record-straight on her life."