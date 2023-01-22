Katie Price reveals her giant life-like leg tattoo of daughter Princess Andre
She is set to follow Princess’ portrait with one of her four other kids: Harvey (19), Junior (17), Jett (9) and Bunny (8).
Katie Price (44) has revealed her new ink: a giant life-like portrait of her daughter Princess that takes up her entire calf.
The tattoo of the 15-year-old took almost seven hours to complete, with Katie enlisting the help of celebrity tattoo artist Jay Hutton.
Bearing an uncanny resemblance to the daughter she shares with ex Peter Andre, Katie revealed it will be the first of five tattoos.
"In life this tattoo is insane?” the mum-of-five said.
"I started with Princess as her hair took sooo long. Jay Hutton is the absolute best, can’t wait for him to ink me more!”
Tattooist Jay admitted that Princess’ hair was a “nightmare to tattoo” but fans were left floored by the resemblance.
"I knew who this was straight away without even reading the caption, amazing work,” one said.
"That’s gorgeous,” another added.
The glamour model and Only Fans star is set to return to Jay for her next four portraits.
Katie recently announced a new business on her Instagram, revealing she is going to start selling her old underwear to fans.
"Hey guys, so this is my new little adventure that I'm doing.
"So, through the years I have literally bags and bags of underwear, bras, knickers, suspender belts, stockings, you name it, I've got it.
"So, instead of them being in bags, I get requests all the time for signed memorabilia, so this is basically what I'm gonna do.
"If you just want a suspender belt, and then I'll personally sign it to whoever, then you can have bras and knickers or a set so I'm gonna start off with that.”
The star gave an insight into the process behind making the product, showing a signed frame heading to ‘Tom.’
"And this one today, I've had a request for Tom, so 'To Tom...' he wants few wet dreams so, 'Wet dreams.'"
Fans can buy the framed sets for £200-£300, with the glamour model offering personal messages for £50 each.
