Katie Price poses in racy lingerie and offers discount on OnlyFans page

Price promises to show her OnlyFans subscribers “behind the scenes of my life” and treat them to “regular updates, livestreams and my all new photoshoots”.

Katie Price has stripped down to mesh underwear to plug her OnlyFans page.

The former glamour model (44) sent tongues wagging as she posed for a photo in a matching white and pastel green lingerie set by crouching down in a doorway.

Price pulled off her best pout for the snap, with her long blonde locks cascading over her tattooed skin.

Captioning the photo on her Instagram account, the 44-year-old wrote: “Head over to my fan page, where I am active every day! So much content I can't wait to share with you️. Sign up SALE on now, for a limited time only. Link in bio to join.”

Price promises to show her OnlyFans subscribers “behind the scenes of my life” and treat them to “regular updates, livestreams and my all new photoshoots”.

Subscribers will have to fork out $14.99 (€15.34) to see all of Price’s exclusive content – although she is currently promoting a limited offer where fans can get 50pc off for 30 days.

The mum-of-five announced that she was joining the adult content site so that "dedicated fans" could keep up with the "intimate" details of her life.

She teased her account in an Instagram video, showing behind-the-scenes footage from a number of racy glamour shoots.

Speaking about her decision to join the platform, Price told The Sun: “Doing my OnlyFans channel is something that I am born to do. It’s something I’m born to do. I’ve done glamour for years. I’m so excited I’ve got no one in my way.

Katie Price dodges jail for breaching restraining order with ‘offensive’ text to ex’s partner

Katie Price 'adamant' on marrying Carl Woods despite getting dumped

Katie Price says she won't stop getting plastic surgery despite being 'picked on'

“There are no lads mags anymore, I’m not doing it for nothing. I’ve always been paid to do what I do. Why would you just want to give that away? I think my body is valuable, it’s my rules. I want to dictate how I show my body.

"I’m embracing myself - I’m a feminist. I’m looking forward to all the good things, I’ve got my babies to look forward to. This platform, it’s not just pictures, I’m just so excited.

She added: "I thought it was all nudes and porn, stuff like that. Certainly what I won’t be doing. It’s all about empowering women. It’s an insight into my life - like a reality show. I want to empower women."