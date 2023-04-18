Katie Price pictured driving huge Hummer in flimsy footwear after two-year road ban

‘Those are the sort of shoes you'd expect somewhere to wear at a swimming pool - not driving a huge car like that with her driving record’

Katie Price has fallen foul of campaigners after she was pictured driving her £60,000 Hummer in flimsy footwear as she got back behind the wheel after a two year road ban.

The 44-year-old former glamour model got in trouble for wearing a pair of slip-on backless shoes just days after getting her licence back, which one anti-drink driving campaigner described as a “disgrace”.

John Scruby, from the Campaign Against Drink Driving, told The Sun: “Those are the sort of shoes you'd expect somewhere to wear at a swimming pool - not driving a huge car like that with her driving record.

“It's an absolute disgrace and is very dangerous. She's putting herself and other road users at risk.

“I don't see how you'd safely be able to control such a car while wearing those shoes.'

In December 2021 Katie apologised after a drug and booze-fuelled car crash.

She said she was “incredibly sorry” and was working hard to address her mental health issues following the incident in September of that year when she flipped her car near her home in Sussex.

Katie received a 16-week suspended jail sentence and a driving ban after she admitted drink-driving while disqualified and without insurance.

She completed her court assigned rehab order following the car accident after which she tested positive for alcohol and Class A drug cocaine.

While the UK’s Highway Code is not specific about driving without shoes, Rule 97 states: “You should ensure that clothing and footwear do not prevent you using the controls in the correct manner.”

Mr Scruby - who has spent the last 42 years trying to prevent road deaths as a campaigner and former police offcer - said he was “appalled” at her behaviour.

“This is outrageous. “It’s disturbing. It takes the mick.

“She has shown absolutely no responsibility. She has played the system throughout - it’s terrible.

“Price should have been jailed over the drink-drive crash. She has a truly shocking driving record and doesn’t seem to care.

“It’s totally disrespectful.

“She hasn’t driven for a considerable period of time and to be wearing such flimsy footwear shows a total disregard for anyone else.”

He added: “She knows she can get away with it and will continue to have that attitude until she faces real consequences for what she has done.”

Former Met cop Peter Bleksley said it sets a terrible example.

“The footwear is completely inappropriate,” he said. “She wouldn’t have been used to driving for a very long time. It’s simply wrong.

“This is a two-finger insult. It’s a kick in the teeth to people who have been injured in crashes or the families of those killed because of bad driving.

“She’s very lucky not to be in jail - yet is swanning around like that.

“It’s reckless behaviour. She’s not learned her lesson.”

It's the first time Katie’s been seen driving again since the incident in 2021.

In that crash she was rescued by a passer-by from the wreckage of her BMW X5 on the B2135 at Partridge Green, West Sussex — three miles from her home — at 6am on September 28, 2021.

She was found slumped in the passenger seat by the man, who smashed the window and dragged her to safety.

Katie was nearly twice the drink-drive limit and told officers at the scene: “I am guilty. I had alcohol. I took drugs. I should not be driving. I admit it all.”

She had been drinking and snorting coke all night and blew a reading of 66 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 35 micrograms.

Last week Katie had been expected to appear at the bankruptcy court in London to be quizzed over her reported £3.2million debts.