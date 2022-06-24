Katie Price dodges jail for breaching restraining order with ‘offensive’ text to ex’s partner

The 43-year-old was given a 16 suspended sentence earlier this year for a drink driving incident

The 43-year-old admitted to the charge at Lewes Crown Court after previously denying she breached the order taken out by Michelle Penticost, who is engaged to her ex Kieran Hayler.

She was slapped with the 5-year order in 2019 and forbidden from contacting Michelle “directly or indirectly” after she called Michelle a "f**king c**t"

Judge Amanda Kelly previously told Price at Crawley Magistrates' Court that she was in "grave danger" of going to prison.

The court heard that Katie allegedly messaged Hayler about Penticost saying: "Tell your c**ting wh*re, piece of sh*t, girlfriend not to start on me.”

"She has a restraining order so shouldn't try to antagonise me as she is in breach and I'm sure she doesn't want people knowing that she was having an affair with you behind my back. That gutter s*ag."

She was arrested on January 22nd 2022 and spent 12 hours in police custody following the incident.

Appearing in court on Friday morning, Katie was handed down an 18-month community order, with 170 hours of unpaid work and a £1,500 fine.

Sentencing, Judge Stephen Mooney said the offence was "committed out of anger" and said Katie’s text message was "highly offensive and inflammatory".

Speaking after the sentencing, a spokesperson for Kieran and Michelle said: “We are incredibly disappointed with the result of today’s court hearing.

“We feel a custodial sentence would have sent the right message to the public given the seriousness of Miss Price’s offending.”

In a victim impact statement, Michelle said: "The impact of what Mrs Price has done has had a detrimental effect on my mental wellbeing.”

"The language used has made me scared. I worry and am scared she will attack me. I thought that having a restraining order would make me feel safe."

Katie and Kieran were wed in January 2013 and share two children, Bunny (5) and six-year-old Jett, but split in early 2018 following numerous allegations of cheating.

Kieran is now engaged to Michelle and they share a baby son called Apollo.

Katie is already serving a 16-week suspended sentence for drunk driving after she crashed her car last September.

She was charged with driving without third party insurance and driving whilst disqualified following a crash near her home in Sussex in September 2021.

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said: “Katie Price, 43, of Worthing Road, Horsham, was charged with using a motor vehicle on a public place without third party insurance and driving whilst disqualified.”

“She was remanded in custody and will appear at Crawley Remand Court on Wednesday (September 29).”

An image shared by police from the scene on Tuesday showed a car flipped on its side.

Following the collision, she told police: “I took drugs, I should not be driving, I admit it all”.

She was arrested at the scene and taken to hospital.

The court heard a drugs wipe gave a positive reading for cocaine and a roadside breath test was positive for alcohol.

In December she was handed a 16-week suspended jail sentence for the incident.

The former glamour model, 43, was also banned from driving for two years.