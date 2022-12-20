Katie Price claims ex-husband Kieran Hayler cheated on her seven times

"You don’t have to be a genius to work out that men are the downfall in my life. A million per cent”

Katie Price and her ex-husband are in a very public face-off as the reality star claims he cheated on her seven times – which he denies.

In an explosive interview, Katie said their seven year relationship was rife with infidelity.

"I did self-medicate when I was with Kieran. He cheated on me seven times that I could prove,” she told The Times.

Her “drinking and drug-taking” was spurred on by the cheating, she said – alongside “kidnap threats.”

Kieran’s representatives slammed Katie for the allegations, telling the Irish Mirror that he did “not accept” the claims that men were “the downfall” in her life.

"You don’t have to be a genius to work out that men are the downfall in my life. A million per cent,” she told The Times.

"All my dramas, my bankruptcy — everything is men. Always men. That is it.

"When you see exes gloat around, knowing you’ve paid for stuff, that’s the worst torment for me.

'My triggers, when I’ve gone downhill, are men.”

Her ex-husband’s representatives told the Irish Mirror: “While Mr Hayler openly admitted the break down of their marriage and his subsequent affairs, he does not accept the further claims made by Miss Price.

"Five years on this is old news, a true shame Miss Price with all her therapy still feels the need to exorcise untruths 'that all her exes, all men are to blame for her downfall' the one common denominator here being Miss Price."

Katie (43) recently dodged jail for breaching a restraining order taken out by Michelle Penticost, Kieran Hayler’s fiancée.

She was slapped with the five-year order in 2019 and forbidden from contacting Michelle “directly or indirectly” after she called Michelle a "f**king c**t."

Judge Amanda Kelly previously told Price at Crawley Magistrates' Court that she was in "grave danger" of going to prison.

The court heard that Katie allegedly messaged Hayler about Penticost saying: "Tell your c**ting wh*re, piece of sh*t, girlfriend not to start on me.

"She has a restraining order so shouldn't try to antagonise me as she is in breach and I'm sure she doesn't want people knowing that she was having an affair with you behind my back. That gutter s*ag."

She was arrested on January 22nd 2022 and spent 12 hours in police custody following the incident.

Appearing in court in June, Katie was handed down an 18-month community order, with 170 hours of unpaid work and a £1,500 fine.