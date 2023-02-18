Katherine Ryan quizzes David Haye on Una Healy ‘throuple’ rumours

The popular podcast host detailed her efforts to confirm the most-gossiped-about union in showbiz

Comedian Katherine Ryan has revealed how she quizzed David Haye’s apparent ‘throuple’ with Una Healy and Sian Osbourne.

The popular podcast host detailed her efforts to confirm the most-gossiped-about union in showbiz - and compared herself to Stacey Dooley’s investigative series in the process.

Speaking on her podcast this weekend, Katherine said: “I had a glass of wine last night, as you do… And I decide this podcast needs a shot in the arm. I need to be spilling the tea.

“I have a glass of wine and suddenly I think I’'m Stacey f***ing Dooley.

“I decide I’m going to message David Haye and see if he'll come on the podcast and talk about his ‘two queens’ and really elaborate on the nature of that relationship,” she said.

She added that while the former professional boxer declined to come onto her show, he did drop another hint of the trio’s ‘throuple’ status in his response.

“He was actually very nice,” said the comedian. “He wrote me back like, ‘no, the details of me and the queens are totally under wraps’.”

The trio have had tongues wagging

Katherine also referred to a romantic post Haye shared on his social media during the week. “It was Valentine's and he posted, 'very grateful for my two queens'... I think he's in a throuple!” she added.

Sharing a picture of himself separately with both the Irish singing star and Sian, Haye wished both of them a happy St Valentine’s Day on his social media.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to the beautiful queens in my life, making my world a better place to live in,” he gushed along with pictures of the trio.

The friends made headlines after their Moroccan getaway in January, with rumours that the trio are in a relationship.

Tipperary star Una (41) shared a snap of herself on holiday in Morocco over the new year with the former heavyweight champion and Sian.

Haye then shared a number of snaps from his model girlfriend Sian's 31st birthday, which the pair celebrated over the weekend in Costa Rica.

Healy has also been keeping followers in the loop with her most recent travels on Instagram.

In a post on Instagram,she shared a video captioned, “Pura Vida,” showing sunsets, selfies, gym sessions and sing-songs on the beach.

A similar Instagram post from David caused fans to speculate that the trio are holidaying together in Costa Rica, however the trio were not pictured together.

"Livin La Pura Vida here in Costa Rica,” he captioned one photo. “Nothing but good vibes and banta!! Ireland’s truly been representing out here… Until the next adventure.”

In the snap, Haye is posing beside Irish restaurateurs Ryan and John McElhinney.

Some fans think the similar captions are proof the rumoured throuple were again enjoying a holiday together.

Healy has since returned home to Ireland, sharing a workout video online yesterday, while Haye and his girlfriend Sian remain abroad.

While they have shared photos together as well as restaurant and holiday snaps, all three stars have remained coy about the details of their relationship.