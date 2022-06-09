Katherine Ryan claims she called out alleged 'sexual predator' celebrity on TV series

'I called him a predator to his face and in front of everyone every day'

Katherine Ryan accused a fellow comedian of being a sexual predator while on the set of a popular TV programme, she has claimed.

The Canadian comic, who has featured on series including Have I Got News For You, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Mock the Week and A League of Their Own, did not reveal the identity of the alleged abuser.

Ryan discussed the matter with Sara Pascoe on an episode of her new Prime Video series Backstage with Katherine Ryan.

She said that Pascoe also knew the alleged predator. “I raised it,” Ryan said.

“I called him a predator to his face and in front of everyone every day.”

She added: “What am I supposed to do? It’s such a messy thing because I don’t have proof. What, am I not supposed to feed my children because of someone else?”

Pascoe then shared another story about being contacted by a viewer of a TV series who claimed they had been raped by a celebrity she shared the screen with.

She claims she reported the allegation to the TV channel.

“Have you ever done a job and then someone’s contacted you and said: ‘That’s my rapist’?” she asked.

“I had it on a job recently where I’ve had to go to the channel, and it’s that whole thing because you feel such a sense of responsibility but you also want it to be dealt with well... it’s so complicated.”