Kate Moss’ sister and OnlyFans star Lottie says she’ll ‘learn to love’ face tattoo
OnlyFans model Lottie took to TikTok to share the new ink – seemingly reading ‘Lover’ in a cursive font – underneath her eye.
Kate Moss’ younger sister Lottie has warned followers to not “drink alcohol” after she woke up with a face tattoo following a few drinks the night before.
The model (24) took to TikTok to share the new ink – seemingly reading ‘Lover’ in a cursive font – underneath her eye.
'On my journey to get a face tattoo, even though you've had a drink and you probably shouldn't,” she said as a tattoo artist rubbed cream into her cheek.
The next morning, Lottie added: “I don't have a lot to say about last night really apart from the fact that this could have gone without doing.
"I actually don’t mind it.
"So, it's here to stay now. We're going to learn to love it, the world’s going to learn to love it and my mum is going to learn to love it.”
"Uh, yeah," she added. “Don’t drink alcohol kids.”
The 24-year-old is already heavily tatted across her arms and has defended her face ink with a follow-up video.
"I don’t care, I don’t care, I really don’t give a f***,” she lip syncs.
Some followers are sceptical about the young model’s prominent new tattoo, asking if it is “temporary and you’re playing with us?”
Another said: “Bye bye, modelling career.”
Read more
Lottie is the younger half-sister of 90s supermodel Kate Moss and is popular on OnlyFans where she shares intimate snaps with followers.
The 24-year-old claimed she earned over €60k last year from the platform.
She told the DailyMail that she had Kate’s backing, saying: “My sister said: ‘I am super proud of you.
"I think she was also happy that I'm not doing exactly as she's doing. She's, like: "Get out of my lane!”
The young model revealed earlier this year that she was struggling with substance abuse and had checked into rehab in the US.
Today's Headlines
LATEST | Jonathan Dowdall claims Gerry Hutch said 'him and Mago Gately' shot David Byrne
'Lovely Person' | First person to get Covid jab in Ireland Annie Lynch (81) to be buried this week
unsolved | Gardaí say Sophie Tuscan Du Plantier’s family ‘deserve to know what happened’
Hammer time | Hammer-wielding man with over 200 convictions jailed for ‘aggressive display’ in Dublin
'Fear' | Kildare student jailed for five years for anally raping female friend at party
'cat' red-handed | Five men charged over seizure of 300 catalytic converters worth €150k in Dublin
Gun attack | Robert ‘Roo’ Redmond charged with 2019 Dublin murder of Jordan Davis
'wild' | RTÉ Today Show host Maura Derrane says she had to stop partying ‘or be fired’
FIGHT NIGHT | Conor McGregor facing second lawsuit after calling Artem Lobov ‘a rat’ in whiskey dispute
Down on One Niamh | Influencer Niamh Cullen announces engagement after ‘worst year’ ever