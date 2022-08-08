Kanye West jokes Pete Davidson is ‘dead’ after Kim Kardashian split

The Runaway rapper, who was married to Kim for six years, made his grand return to Instagram on Monday to celebrate their split.

Kanye West has reacted to news of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s breakup from Pete Davidson.

He posted a doctored New York Times front page with a fake headline about “Skete” - his nickname for Pete.

The fake headline read: “Skete Davidson dead at 28”

Underneath the headline, Kanye poked fun public feud with rapper Kid Cudi with the subheading: “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers”, a reference to the musician walking off stage during last month’s Rolling Loud festival in Miami after fans threw objects at him.

Kanye chose not to caption the post, allowing the fake headline and tagline to speak for themselves.

While some fans were amused by the post, particularly the Kid Cudi reference, others called Kanye out for sharing the image.

“Congrats you destroyed the happiness and mental health of the mother of your children...” one person wrote.

Another disappointed fan said: “Not cool Kanye. Thought you “found God” nobody should wish someone dead.”

A third chimed in: “You are 45 years old. Please take your Lexapro and log off for the day, baby.”

Kim and Pete announced their split on Saturday after a 9-month romance.

The pair have reportedly decided to just be friends due to their demanding schedules and work commitments.

A source told E! News: “They have a lot of love and respect for each other but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”

Another insider close to the pair said: “Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 — they are just in very different places at the moment.

“Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment’s notice, but Kim has four kids and it isn’t that easy. She needs to focus on the kids.”

A source told The Sun on Sunday that Kanye is reportedly preparing to win Kim back after her split from Pete, saying: “This split is only driving Kanye to push harder to win Kim back and have her call off their divorce.

“For months he told his wife that she and Pete were not destined to last. And while Kanye was not Pete’s biggest fan, he focused in recent weeks on showing Kim that they were compatible and a solid family.”

However, another source told the publication that Kim is “unlikely” to change her mind over their divorce.

Kim married Kanye back in 2014 and the pair share four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

The reality star filed for divorce from the musician in January 2021 and was declared legally single in March 2022, four months after she began dating Pete.