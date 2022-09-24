Johnny Depp ‘dating’ lawyer who helped represent him in defamation case against Amber Heard
Joelle Rich represented the actor when he took a defamation case in the UK against ex-wife Amber Heard.
Johnny Depp is dating his lawyer from the defamation case he took against ex-wife Amber Heard in the UK, according to Us Weekly.
Joelle Rich was part of the legal team that represented the actor when he sued the Sun newspaper over an article that called him a “wife beater.”
Depp lost the case in 2018.
Rich, who the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star is now rumoured to be dating, was present in court to “support” Depp in the recent defamation case he took against Heard in the US.
"Their chemistry is off the charts,” a source told Us Weekly. “It’s serious between them. They are the real deal.”
The case was televised and took the internet by storm as internet users chose ‘sides’ in the trial.
Heard described herself as a victim of domestic violence when she wrote an article for The Washington Post in 2018.
Depp said the statement damaged his reputation and took Heard to court in a whirlwind celebrity trial this year.
The jury ruled in favour of Depp. His ex-wife was ordered to pay the actor $10.35 million in damages. Heard herself received $2 million.
During the trial, rumours emerged that Depp was dating his US lawyer Camille Vasquez who called the allegations “sexist.”
