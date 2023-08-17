Jess Redden says this week has been toughest so far on her pregnancy journey

‘But I guess the gratitude I feel for being able to carry this baby outweighs any physical pain I feel’

Jess Redden has admitted that this week has been the toughest so far on her pregnancy journey as she found herself physically struggling.

Taking to Instagram the Irish Influencer and pharmacist said she had just found out that she will be induced in a week and is “a little nervous”.

“Whatever you are feeling is normal and allowed,” she wrote, alongside a photo of her in a bikini holding her baby bump.

“Once I started to give myself permission for feeling any emotion instead of fighting or resisting it is when I truly felt more content within myself.”

Jess, who is expecting her first child together with her rugby star husband Rob Kearney said she had been “so lucky” with her pregnancy so far but was now feeling the toll.

“This final week has been the toughest physically – pain, incontinence and all round generally discomfort has peaked,” she revealed.

“But I guess the gratitude I feel for being able to carry this baby outweighs any physical pain I feel. As for the birth, I'm just excited to see their face for the first time.

“Good luck to Rob, I’ve no doubt he'll be the best birthing partner.”

Last month, Jess received a surprise baby shower at work, a few days after celebrating with friends and family.

“Okay as long as no one looks at me or talks to me today, I should about make it through,” she had said.

"Have spent the morning balling (sic) so I don’t have high hopes for my composure today,” Jess posted on her Instagram story with the hashtag #lastdayatwork.

“They have a playlist on today with everything with ‘baby’ in it,” she said about the baby shower her work colleagues surprised her with.

“Feeling incredibly loved by the most amazing people who I've come to love so dearly.”

The Dublin native had attended her first baby shower three days previously with family and friends, posting a video on Instagram with the caption: “Feeling so loved, supported and ready to take on parenthood.”

Friends and followers alike showed their support to the happy mum-to-be.

“Love it Jess, you look fab - A lovely way to mark the next milestone to me,” a supporter said.

“You got this gal! Still so impressed you lasted all day in the heels. 10/10 days,” another added.

“You got this Jess, but rest now to be ready for the big adventure!” a third added.

The parents to be tied the knot in Christmas 2021 in ceremony in St. Senan’s Church, Kilrush, before celebrating at the five star Trump International Hotel in Doonbeg, Co Clare.