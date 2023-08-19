Jess Redden says she is ‘30, flirty and still pregnant’ as she celebrates with hubby Rob

In another black and white version of the image Jess holds her arm protectively over her ample baby bump

Jess Redden said she is “30, flirty and … still pregnant” in a cheeky Instagram post featuring a photo of herself with hunky husband Rob Kearney.

The clearly-pregnant Irish influencer is pictured celebrating her milestone birthday with Rob in what appears to be a fancy bar while draping her arm suggestively over his leg.

In another black and white version of the image Jess holds her arm protectively over her ample baby bump.

Jess appears to be having an easier time now with her pregnancy after admitting recently that she had endured her toughest week so far on her pregnancy journey as she found herself physically struggling.

Taking to Instagram last week, the Irish Influencer and pharmacist said she had just found out that she will be induced in a week and is “a little nervous”.

“Whatever you are feeling is normal and allowed,” she wrote, alongside a photo of her in a bikini holding her baby bump.

“Once I started to give myself permission for feeling any emotion instead of fighting or resisting it is when I truly felt more content within myself.”

Jess, who is expecting her first child together with her rugby star husband Rob Kearney said she had been “so lucky” with her pregnancy so far but was now feeling the toll. “This final week has been the toughest physically – pain, incontinence and all round generally discomfort has peaked,” she revealed.

“But I guess the gratitude I feel for being able to carry this baby outweighs any physical pain I feel. As for the birth, I'm just excited to see their face for the first time.

“Good luck to Rob, I’ve no doubt he'll be the best birthing partner.”

Last month, Jess received a surprise baby shower at work, a few days after celebrating with friends and family.

“Okay as long as no one looks at me or talks to me today, I should about make it through,” she had said.

"Have spent the morning balling (sic) so I don’t have high hopes for my composure today,” Jess posted on her Instagram story with the hashtag #lastdayatwork.

“They have a playlist on today with everything with ‘baby’ in it,” she said about the baby shower her work colleagues surprised her with.

“Feeling incredibly loved by the most amazing people who I've come to love so dearly.”

The Dublin native had attended her first baby shower three days previously with family and friends, posting a video on Instagram with the caption: “Feeling so loved, supported and ready to take on parenthood.”

Friends and followers alike showed their support to the happy mum-to-be.

“Love it Jess, you look fab - A lovely way to mark the next milestone to me,” a supporter said.