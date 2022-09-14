Jedward say it’s ‘inhumane’ to postpone hospital appointments for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

“Solidarity to the protesters arrested! It’s your right to protest! We all stand with you. #NotMyKing”.

Jedward have continued their Twitter tirade objecting to the fanfare in the wake of the Queen Elizabeth II’s death despite a bit of a backlash on social media.

The twin brothers, whose real names are John and Edward Grimes, have published a series of tweets criticising the British monarchy following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

And despite even receiving death threats in relation to their comments the unrepentant twins have not backed down.

In their most recent stream of new tweets the twins said it was “inhumane cancelling funerals and rescheduling cancer treatments due to the Queen’s funeral!”

“No one should be treated as second class citizens!” they added.

In an earlier tweet, Jedward wrote: “Solidarity to the protesters arrested! It’s your right to protest! We all stand with you. #NotMyKing”.

And they also demanded: “Why are food banks being closed? The homeless and vulnerable families shouldn’t suffer.”

Some of the reactions are mixed with one person backing the lads: “I think it’s ridiculous people are getting arrested for freedom of speech. It’s not disturbing the peace it’s called silencing.

“People have a right to use their voice not be shut down regardless of what’s happening in the world.”

However, another added: “And how would you feel if someone was shouting abuse at you whilst you accompanied your dead mum to her final resting place?”

Earlier this week the Lucan lads revealed that they had been receiving death threats over their comments in relation to the Queen

“Psychos are sending us death threats!” they tweeted. “Your threatening behaviour and criminality will not intimidate us.”

There was a flood of support from well-wishers, with one saying: “Hope you’re both safe! Death threats are a criminal offence.. you should forward them onto the police!” one fan wrote.

Another added: “Keep your heads up lads. The truth can't be silenced.”

One other said: “That's insane :((( why can't people just agree to disagree on things and let it be, it is what it is. No matter the subject. There's no right or wrong on some stuff, just opinions.”

One supporter added: “Some people really go OTT in their responses when they dislike something. I've reported a few. I'm not always keen on what you're saying or how you say it, but it's nothing that people should be getting so violently angry about.”

At the weekend, former Coronation Street star Charlie Lawson was just one to hit back at Jedward after they demanded King Charles to “hand back” the six counties of Northern Ireland in a series of tweets.

On Saturday, they wrote: “Abolish the monarchy and give the people real democracy!”

They then added: “King Charles should hand back the six Irish counties on his visit to Northern Ireland - No war! Just words! It’s time.”

Enniskillen native Charlie had some choice words for the X Factor stars, responding with: “Shut up y’pair of tw*ts!!”

The soap favourite, who is best known for playing Jim McDonald on Coronation Street, hit out at the Dubliners again on Sunday after they posted a tweet criticising the backlash they received about their anti-monarchist posts.

Jedward wrote: “People in denial about Britain’s Imperialist past need to get a grip. Change is hard when your education is a censored version of history.”

And Charlie replied on Monday: “Oh, shut up!”

The 62-year-old's replies sparked a flood of messages of support for both parties, with one person telling the Corrie star: “I don’t like much of what you say Charlie but this was on point”.

Others sided with Jedward and were unimpressed with Charlie’s juvenile remarks, dubbing him a “snowflake”.

“What age are you Charlie? Name calling on social media? Oh, your words really hurt... wise up and act your age!” one commenter wrote.

“Jedward got over 21k likes so they’re not alone in their opinion lol,” another added.