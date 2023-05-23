‘Jamie Lee Curtis killed me by accident’ – Ryan Tubridy jokes about star’s tribute online

Ryan Tubridy has responded to Jamie Lee Curtis’ tribute after the actress unintentionally sparked concern for the presenter

Ryan Tubridy has responded to Jamie Lee Curtis’ farewell tribute online after the actress unintentionally sparked concern for the presenter.

The Oscar winner shared a photo of herself posing with the Late Late Show on Instagram ahead of the host’s final night on the job this Friday.

She thanked Tubridy for his work as she shared how he’ll be missed when his replacement, Patrick Kielty, takes over next season.

“Hey @instatubridy YOU WILL BE MISSED! Thank you for the light you brought so many!” the 64-year-old wrote.

Many fans flooded the comments section with messages thanking the Halloween actor for sharing her love for the talk show and Irish talent with her 5.3 million followers.

However, others were alarmed by the post and began to send their condolences to Jamie Lee as they were unsure what had happened.

“Oh no, so (sorry) for his family’s loss,” one person wrote, before another cleared things up, saying: “He’s not dead? He just left the Late Late Show”.

“Copy. Have no clue who he is, glad he is ok though,” the original poster replied.

Another admitted: “I had to do a bit of research because I thought he passed away. But he’s just no longer hosting a late-night talk show. Even if I’m not familiar with the series or the host, this was still a lovely tribute to his time there.

What struck me about when I worked with Ryan Tubridy was how genuine he was. He had time for everyone. He stopped me, asked me my name and chatted to me for a while.

Speaking on his RTÉ Radio 1 programme this morning, Tubridy said the pair instantly clicked when she appeared on the chat show in March to talk about her role in the Halloween horror movie franchise.

“One of the people I love to meet when she came in TV wise was Jamie Lee Curtis, great actress,” he said.

“I was so happy that time when she won her Oscar and there are sometimes with a guest that comes in, you will click. It happens here all the time, on the radio as well – it's humans, you just meet somebody and go ‘wow, you’re a buzzer and I’m up for this so let’s sit down and talk.

“You just sometimes randomly get on with people. She’s one of those people – it was just warmth instantly.

“We got on very well and we stayed in touch a little bit off air as well.”

Tubridy said an Irish person quickly clarified the situation and reassured followers.

“She sent a very nice Instagram post saying, ‘we’ll miss you and sorry you’re gone’, and this kind of thing.

“And there was confusion then because people with no idea who I am, that is to say pretty much all of her followers, were going, ‘oh is he okay?’

“So, essentially, she killed me,” he laughed.

“Jamie Lee Curtis kind of killed me by accident. It was death by kind adventure.

“So, this person got on to the comments and said, ‘oh no, I’m sorry for his family’s loss.’ And an Irish person got involved and said: “He’s not dead, he just left the Late Late Show.”

“All cleaned up and tidied up in the course of a few messages.”