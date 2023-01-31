Jake Paul deletes ‘vile’ comment to Tommy Fury after birth of his baby

The YouTube star took a dig at Tommy under a snap of him and partner Molly-Mae Hague holding their newborn baby.

Molly-Mae has been sharing sweet moments with their newborn on Instagram.

Jake Paul (left) and Tommy Fury pose after a face-off in the ring (Zac Goodwin/PA) — © Zac Goodwin

Jake Paul has deleted a “vile” comment he left to boxing rival Tommy Fury following the birth of his child.

“Just in time to watch your dad get knocked out,” Jake said, adding a smiling emoji to the end.

He has since deleted the comment that has been slammed as “vile” and “inappropriate” online.

The pair have been due to face-off in a fight twice before, with the long-awaited fight in Saudi Arabia reportedly now set for February 26.

"Jake Paul is actually vile for this comment,” one fan said.

"Not even funny,” another added. “Dude is going too far going after his wife and kids.”

"Plenty of subject matter there without resorting to family,” said one.

The boxer has already drawn heat for supposedly leaking the news that Molly-Mae had given birth last week.

"Fumbles has no excuses now. Baby is born. Money is massive. Immigration is not an issue,” Paul wrote on Instagram.

When asked about his comment at a press conference in London, he said: “Oh s***. My bad. I’m sorry Tommy, but don’t worry, I won’t tell anyone the gender or anything like that.”

The couple confirmed the arrival on Monday, with Tommy refusing to discuss the news – or Paul’s ‘leaking’ – in an interview on Saturday.

He told BBC Newsbeat that he didn’t want to discuss his family or Jake’s rumoured ‘reveal.’

Tommy said family is “far more important than a boxing match” but insisted his personal life will not get in the way of his training.

The parents announced the birth of their baby yesterday, though have continued to keep the name quiet.

Taking to her Instagram story, Molly-Mae shared a sweet snap of Tommy sleeping with their child resting on his chest and another of her cradling the baby.

"One week old today. I can't believe we get to keep you forever.

"Becoming your mum has been the best thing to ever happen to me... it doesn't seem possible but my love for you grows with each passing moment.

"There is no feeling like holding you in my arms little one, my heart literally explodes.

"Thank you for entering this world safely for us and blessing us with the gift of being your parents. We promise to love and care for you unconditionally forever."