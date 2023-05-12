Jake Carter says he and DWTS pro Karen Byrne ‘don’t have the time to go ring shopping’

Super duo’s feet hardly hit the floor with busy showbiz lives but their love remains rock solid

Jake and Karen won Dancing With The Stars and will host a special dance retreat in Spain at the end of August

The besotted pair got together shortly after winning Dancing With The Stars in 2018 and are now locked together in both love and business.

Karen runs her own dance studio, while the couple also have a Jake and Karen Stage School in Dublin.

Carter, a regular panto star, is also actively pursuing a music career. They are also set to run a unique holiday dance retreat in an exclusive Spanish resort near Marbella for Irish tourists at the end of August. “We don’t have time to go ring shopping just yet,” Jake laughs when asked if they are going to throw marriage into the mix of their full-on lifestyle.

“Obviously I see myself being with Karen forever, so it is going to happen at some stage. But we’re just so busy with work at the minute there’s no real time for anything else.

“It’s tough work and sometimes we don’t get a minute with the stage school and the music and pantos… and when Karen has got Dancing With The Stars.

“We could go weeks and weeks without actually sitting down and chatting to each other we’re that busy, especially if I’m out gigging and I’m coming in at four in the morning.

“So it can be tough at times, but I was always brought up to believe that you get what you work for. Nobody is going to hand it to you on a plate, so you gotta get out there and graft and that is what we’re doing. But I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Do they have date nights? “We do try to get a night out once a week and go to a nice restaurant, but we probably haven’t had a date night in a few weeks.”

Emily Barker (left with Carl Mullan) will be at the Marbella Dance Retreat

Carter still splits his time between living in Dublin with Karen and in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh with his older country music star brother Nathan. “I’m still wrecking his head,” Jake laughs.

“But I love running the school in Dublin with Karen. Like any couple working together we have different ideas and sometimes we do clash, but most of the time Karen just wins with whatever her idea is. When it comes to staging and performing I kind of take over, but when it comes to the actual school, Karen has been running a dance school since she was 16 so she’s well used to it. Who’s the business person? I’d have to say Karen probably pips me on that one as well.

“I never thought dancing would be such a big part of my life and my career, but that’s all thanks to getting the opportunity to do Dancing With The Stars and meeting Karen. We started the stage school last year and we have a waiting list because there are so many babies looking to start stage school.

“We’ve got kids that are not even three yet coming in to do stage classes. It’s great to see and it’s very rewarding. It’s a huge part of my life now and when I’m not gigging, not MC-ing or not away, I’m there in the stage school helping out. It’s crazy how things can change.”

Carter points out that Karen has a great rapport with everyone, which is another key ingredient to the success of her dance studio. “Karen is a very likeable character and she gets a great reaction from everyone,” Jake says.

The Marbella Dance Retreat

“It’s funny when people meet her in the street, they can’t believe she is exactly like she is on the telly. Because she is so likeable and she’s so friendly, that’s what makes it work when it comes to the school and everything else that she is so successful with. She seems so normal to people because she is.”

The couple will be joined on their Marbella Dance Retreat by DWTS professional Emily Barker, who won this year’s TV contest with 2fm star Carl Mullan.

“It’s a four-day holiday in a stunningly beautiful and tranquil private resort set in Calahonda, located close to Marbella,” Jake says.

“We’ve teamed up with a local company, Marbella Fitness Camp, and it’s going to be a lot of fun. We’ll only have 50 people on the trip and already it’s 50 per cent booked with people ranging from the age of 16 to 70. We have a couple coming along to learn a dance for their first dance at their wedding later in the year.

Jake and Karen

“We’ll have an average of three dance classes per day, but people are also free to go sunbathing or shopping or whatever. I’m bringing the guitar along, so we’ll have sing-songs around the fire at night. It’s going to be four days in the sunshine learning some dance moves, eating delicious freshly made food and meeting new friends.”