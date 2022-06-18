Jack Grealish and mates fly high on lads’ trip to Sin City

The nightclub Zouk displayed a message reading, 'Zouk welcomes JG and the boys’

Jack Grealish organised for a 40ft snap of him and eight of his best mates to be projected onto the side of a high-rise tower in Las Vegas on a boozy holiday to Sin City.

The 26-year-old footballer also forked out on a massive hotel suite featuring an interior balcony, and a chauffeur-driven party bus to bring them all around.

The nightclub Zouk, located within Resorts World Hotel, and where DJs Tiesto and Zedd entertain the crowds, displayed a message reading, 'Zouk welcomes JG and the boys’.

“It's chaos, but fun. Jack can relax with his pals, who he trusts and adores,” a source told The Sun.

“The group are having the time of their lives. What could possibly go wrong?”

The sportsman has reportedly been liking Love Island newcomer Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is’s Instagram snaps as she prepared to enter the villa.

Jack first noticed Ekin-Su five days before City’s Champions League collapse against Real Madrid.

A friend of the actress said the sports star first liked a photo of her in a white swimsuit followed by another of her on a day out in London.

Ekin-Su's friend said she was happy to see Jack appreciated her snaps.

“Ekin is very discreet and has had lots of famous admirers before but she was quite happy to see Jack liking her pictures. He's a very good-looking guy.”

In May, Jack found himself to be the man of the hour at Manchester City’s Premier League title celebrations after the club secured their fourth victory in just five years.

City came out top of the league at the Etihad Stadium after a 3-2 comeback win against Aston Villa and the festivities were in full swing the following day as the team relished in their success with an open-top bus cavalcade through Manchester.

And all eyes were on Grealish, who was signed to the club last year for £100 million and also played for the Republic of Ireland’s minor squads, who could be seen glugging beers as he partied with his teammates on the bus.

The 26-year-old was also heard playfully mocking his teammate Bernardo Silva during their tour of Manchester’s streets.

Speaking hoarsely into a microphone while wearing City’s iconic sky blue kit, Grealish said: “It’s been brilliant to win my first title. I want to thank everyone, but the main person I want to thank is Bernardo Silva for coming off in the 70th minute because he was miles off it yesterday!”

The Birmingham native’s jibe sent his Manchester City and England teammates Kyle Walker and John Stones into hysterics.

Portuguese midfielder Silva was quick to hit back at Grealish, teasing: “Keep Jack Grealish on the f***ing bench.”

The midfielder later videoed himself singing passionately along to Queen’s We Are The Champions while wearing a pair of snazzy sunglasses and a scarf adorned with his face.

And as the club’s players were called up one-by-one in front of thousands of fans, Jack strutted onto the platform with a bottle of beer in one hand and a Jagerbomb in the other.

Grealish wasn’t the only one in a party mood as Premier League Player of the Year Kevin De Bruyne lapped up the victory and said: “I'm a little bit drunk! It's amazing to do this for the fourth time.

“We couldn't really do it last year because of Covid, but it's amazing to see so many people here to celebrate with us. Thank you to the fans, the last game and atmosphere was amazing. Enjoy the summer and let's go again.”