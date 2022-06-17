It’s a 'Gangster’s Paradise' – as Coolio parties with Versatile in Conor McGregor’s pub

Coolio and the Versatile boys in the Black Forge

Rap star Coolio has been pictured hanging out with fellow rappers Versatile at Conor McGregor’s Black Forge Inn.

The American artist and the Dublin rappers, Casey Walsh and Alex Sheehan aka “Casper” and “Eskimo Supreme”, were enjoying the craic in the smoking area of the Dublin 12 boozer that has become something of celebrity hang out recently.

Hip-hop legend Coolio is a big fan of the Dublin duo and appeared in a video for their 2019 'Escape Wagon' track.

At the start of the song, the 'Gangsta's Paradise' man draws parallels between Dublin's Ringsend and the Los Angeles city of Compton, hailing his new surroundings as "the Compton of Europe".

Coolio is just the latest celeb to visit the Black Forge.

Just this week the ‘King of Instagram' Dan Bilzerian dropped by with a bevy of beautiful models by his side.

The well-known social media figure arrived in a coach to be treated to a fine-dining meal that featured flame-grilled steaks.

McGregor shared a video of his famous patron's visit and captioned it: "Ireland's greatest everything."

Bilzerian is known for flaunting his lifestyle on Instagram which has led to him developing a huge audience of almost 33 million followers, which is still 12 million less than McGregor.

After visiting the pub, the 41-year-old shared videos of himself partying with models as they downed shots in a swimming pool.

The poker player previously claimed he lost a mountain of cash, estimated to be $1million, on McGregor's 2020 fight with Donald Cerrone.

He backed his fellow American to beat the Notorious at UFC 246, but McGregor destroyed Cowboy in just 40 seconds at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

McGregor himself wasn’t in Dublin to greet Bilzerian as he remains aboard where he has been pictured recently cuddling up to fiancée Dee Devlin on a sun-drenched boat cruise.

The loved-up Dublin couple were seen in each other’s arms as they snuggled together in their beachwear.

The pictures appeared on Dee’s Instagram page where she captioned the sweet snaps with a love heart emoji.

Conor, who she shares children Conor Jr, five, Croia, three, and Rían, one, with Dee, simply replied: “Get cosy baby”.

The couple spent some holiday time together last month cruising around the Mediterranean in McGregor’s brand-new custom Lamborghini super yacht.

McGregor only recently officially took ownership of the 63-foot-long Lamborghini Technomar, nicknamed the “supercar of the sea”, after seven months of waiting for the vessel to be ready.

His fiancée Dee joined him in Monaco to mark the occasion and brought along their three children including baby Rían, who the couple welcomed last May.

McGregor admitted that he was still “trying to find the words” to express his delight as he shared the first photo of the yacht on his Instagram page.

McGregor previously referred to 4000-horsepowered, dual engine, twin turbo, “rocket ship” as the best purchase he has ever made.

Clearly enjoying some quality time with his family, McGregor declared his love for his “big busty” partner Dee in a loving Instagram post as the couple hung out together in the south of France.

The Notorious posted the message under a picture Dee had simply captioned “mine”.

He declared: "My big busty woman. I love you baby, what floor we on again?” he wrote. “And which yacht…ah stop don’t stop my baby...I love you so much Dee, I do all of this for you, for us, I hate everyone else, I love you. #forever #lambonighttonight.”

It comes after former UFC world champion Conor has given perhaps the clearest indication yet that he may be nearing a return to the UFC.

Conor has faced several setbacks in training, with an initial target date of April for a return to full training having passed.

He has now gone over two years without a victory, last defeating Donald Cerrone in 2020 before back-to-back defeats to Poirier last year.

The Irishman has been limited to boxing training, but now seems to be upping his rehabilitation ahead of a much-anticipated potential return to the Octagon.

The Dublin-born star is currently ranked eighth in the UFC lightweight rankings, but is targeting a return at welterweight and has demanded a title match against champion Kamaru Usman.