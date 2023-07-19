Irish Taylor Swift fans face paying up to €300 more for VIP tickets
Some prices almost €300 more than other European dates
Taylor Swift fans have criticised “rip-off” prices for VIP packages to the singer’s Dublin gigs next year.
Ahead of the Dublin Ticketmaster sale tomorrow, fans face paying up to €300 more for some VIP tickets compared to other European dates.
Tickets are due to go on sale at different times throughout Thursday, with some Dublin VIP prices for the Eras tour up to €290 more expensive.
For general standing, tickets are €126, while standing at the left/right of the stage will cost €206. Seating could cost anything from €86 to €206 depending on the view.
However, prices for VIP packages vary depending on which city you visit. These tickets include exclusive Taylor merchandise and are the same in each country.
The cheapest VIP deal, known as ‘We Never Go Out of Style’, costs €371 in Dublin compared to €229 for UK dates and €230 in Stockholm.
It’s €277.40 in Lyon, €296.50 in Gelsenkirchen and €291.35 in Vienna, making Dublin the priciest location for this particular ticket.
The most expensive package, ‘Karma is my Boyfriend’, will set you back €743 in Dublin, but only €453 in the UK, a full €290 cheaper.
Swift superfan Ruairí O’Boyle will see the singer four times next year, including dates in Stockholm, Madrid, Cardiff and Dublin.
“All that is included in the VIP Box is a special set of four Taylor Swift prints and exclusive merchandise - a tote bag, badge/pin, sticker and postcard
set, a souvenir concert ticket, and a VIP tour laminate and matching lanyard.
“However, the cheapest VIP package in Dublin is €371.28. The same package in Stockholm cost me approximately €230.
“When I say Dublin prices were a rip off, it’s generally referring to the VIP packages and what’s available with them.”
