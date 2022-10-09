Legend Paddy reveals how he didn’t think The Fields of Athenry would be such a massive hit... and how Luke Kelly ‘stole’ his banjo!

Paddy (left) with his late wife, Diane and Pete St John after he got a gold disc

It’s a song that has become an unofficial Irish sports anthem, and legendary Irish singer Paddy Reilly tells how The Fields of Athenry was life-changing for him back in 1983.

After scoring a hit with the Pete St John song, overnight Dublin-born Reilly went from playing in pubs for small money to performing in theatres all over the world.

As the song shot up the charts, Paddy’s earning power also went sky high, which prompted one Irish venue owner to quip when told of his eye-watering performance fee: “I think those are the dearest f**king fields in Ireland.”

In his autobiography, Reilly tells how he would go on to make an impact in America, rubbing shoulders with luminaries such as Ted Kennedy and co-owning a New York pub.

He even took over from one of his teenage heroes Ronnie Drew in iconic folk group, The Dubliners, late into his illustrious career.

It all began with The Fields of Athenry, but Reilly, a native of Saggart, Co Dublin, says he never predicted that the song would be such a massive hit when he first recorded and released it at the insistence of his manager, the late Jim Hand.

“If you knew what would be a hit,” says Paddy, “you would never record a miss. It was a great song written by Pete St John, but I was just recording it as a track for an album.

“After we recorded it, Jim said that it would be a hit, and he was right. He picked it out as a winner, and I replied that it had been recorded before, as I was aware of other versions of it being out there already. But he said it didn’t matter and that we should go with it again. I never thought that my version would be the most successful.

“I was delighted for Pete that it was such a success. But for me, it just changed my life completely. I went from playing in pubs for £50 or £60 a night to playing in theatres all over the world.”

Sports fans from the GAA to soccer and rugby have adopted the song as their anthem. “Some people come up to me and say it’s a great rugby song, others say it’s a great song about emigration, but it’s neither,” says Paddy.

“It’s simply a well-written song about a young man being deported for attempting to steal corn to feed his starving wife and family during Ireland’s Great Famine.”

Paddy was at Giants Stadium in New Jersey in 1994 when the Irish soccer team beat Italy and he recalls that The Fields of Athenry was sung very loudly that day after Ray Houghton scored the winning goal.

He also attended Italia ’90 with his pal, former Irish football star the late Ray Treacy and 2,000 Irish fans. They travelled to the matches around Italy on a cruise liner organised by Treacy.

Paddy, whose hits also include The Craic Was Ninety In the Isle of Man, recalls how he started out working in Saggart Paper Mills in the early 1960s, following in his father’s footsteps.

Reilly earned enough money to buy his first car, however he reveals that he would walk the hour-long journey to work every day so that he’d have enough money for petrol to see his favourite group, The Dubliners, playing in Howth on Saturday nights. “I would get up at 5am to walk to work for 6am,” he says.

It was during those days that he became friends with the lads in The Dubliners — but as a young fan he never dreamed that decades later he would become a member of the famous folk group himself, joining them in the ’90s when Ronnie left.

“Ronnie Drew had had enough of the road by 1995,” says Paddy. “He hated the travelling, as we all did, but Ronnie hated it more than the rest of us. So he got out and I went in when he left, at John Sheahan’s invitation.”

The Dubliners had held Reilly in high regard as a singer from the early days when they used to get him up to sing on stage at The Embankment in Tallaght.

When he joined at the age of 56, Paddy was the only member of the group who didn’t have a beard. Asked why he didn’t conform to their stage image as bearded balladeers, Paddy said: “I didn’t need a beard to sing.”

Reilly’s autobiography, co-written with journalist Tom Gilmore, has many amusing anecdotes.

Paddy recalls how he had to steal back an expensive banjo from Luke Kelly, after the latter took a shine to it. “It had cost me a thousand dollars then, which is like 50,000 dollars today,” Paddy reveals.

“Once Luke got a hold of it, I couldn’t get the banjo back off him. Luke travelled the world with my feckin’ banjo. I managed to get it back eventually by going to his house when he was out!”

He also tells how he and Ray Treacy once took a ride to the airport in a limousine that had been waiting outside a hotel for Rolling Stone Keith Richards. “When I told Treacy that it was there for Keith Richards, he told the driver I was Keith Richards. He believed him,” Paddy remembers.

Asked why he got into the pub trade buying a bar in New York, Paddy’s response is: “Sure everyone wants to own a pub.”