Irish footballer Josh Cullen announces engagement to partner Lauren Ellis

The pair have been together for seven years

Irish footballer Josh Cullen has announced his engagement to his partner Lauren Ellis.

The midfielder popped the question while the pair were enjoying a romantic holiday in Dubai.

Taking to Instagram, Cullen shared pictures of the pair in front of the Burj Al Arab.

The snaps capture their engagement from Josh down on one knee, to the pair embracing and posing to show of his new fiance’s ring.

"Luckiest man alive to spend the rest of my life with you. Forever. 21.06.2022 x,” he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Lauren shared: “Love of my life, here’s to forever, you have made me the happiest girl in the world. 21.06.2022.”

In the comments on the post, the couple’s friends shared their congratulations.

Darren Randolph, Caoimhin Kelleher and Dara O’Shea all wished the couple well.

Josh and Lauren, who have been together for over seven years, moved to Belgium together in 2020 when Cullen signed for Anderlecht.

He is also a midfielder for the Irish national team under Stephen Kenny.