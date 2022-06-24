Irish footballer Josh Cullen announces engagement to partner Lauren Ellis
Irish footballer Josh Cullen has announced his engagement to his partner Lauren Ellis.
The midfielder popped the question while the pair were enjoying a romantic holiday in Dubai.
Taking to Instagram, Cullen shared pictures of the pair in front of the Burj Al Arab.
The snaps capture their engagement from Josh down on one knee, to the pair embracing and posing to show of his new fiance’s ring.
"Luckiest man alive to spend the rest of my life with you. Forever. 21.06.2022 x,” he captioned the post.
Meanwhile, Lauren shared: “Love of my life, here’s to forever, you have made me the happiest girl in the world. 21.06.2022.”
In the comments on the post, the couple’s friends shared their congratulations.
Darren Randolph, Caoimhin Kelleher and Dara O’Shea all wished the couple well.
Josh and Lauren, who have been together for over seven years, moved to Belgium together in 2020 when Cullen signed for Anderlecht.
He is also a midfielder for the Irish national team under Stephen Kenny.
Today's Headlines
'Rooftop shooter' | Six dead, 24 injured in shooting at Chicago Fourth of July parade
On the lock | Up to 40 people attended '‘prisoner release party’ during Level 5 lockdown in Clare
Grá-fting | Irish Love Islander Dami Hope shares shocking kiss with Casa Amor bombshell
dismissed | Woman who said she was knocked over by child ‘running amok’ in Lidl loses €60k claim
Bargain | Home of the late Gerry Ryan in Dublin’s Clontarf sells for ‘much reduced’ price
Calls recorded | Exposed: Face of man (55) charged over calls to autism campaigner Fiona O’Leary
Budge Up | Budget 2023 brought forward to September 27, Cabinet confirms
'Aggravated burglary' | Man (60s) ‘seriously injured’ by three men who stole cash from Carlow home
Dub-le Date | Selling Sunset stars enjoy Guinness and trad music at ‘epic’ Dublin pub
'perfect brother' | Dubliner who died in hit-and-run in Canada wanted to ‘explore the world’, funeral hears