Irish football star Robbie Brady and wife Kerrie welcome third child

Irish footballer Robbie Brady and his wife Kerrie have welcomed their third child, describing her as “the final piece”.

Dubliner Kerrie shared the happy news as she revealed to her 24,000 followers that they are now the proud parents to a baby girl.

The delighted mum also shared an adorable of their little girl, who was swaddled in a blanket with a beautiful purple bow on her head. A “she’s here” sign can also be seen in the photo.

Kerrie wrote on Instagram: “We love you doesn’t even begin to scratch the surface. The final piece.”

Kerrie and Robbie, who live in Manchester have two other children together – daughter Halle (9) and son Louie (4).

Baldoyle native Robbie currently plays for Championship side Preston.

The couple first hit the headlines where they were photographed sharing an affectionate kiss in the stands during Euro 2016 after Brady had scored the goal against Italy that sent Ireland to the last-16 of the tournament.

Robbie and his childhood sweetheart Kerrie got married at the Church of St Peter and Paul in Crecora, Co Limerick in June 2018.

Daughter Halle performed flower girl duties for her proud parents.

Following the ceremony, the newlyweds hosted a star-studded reception at the Carriage House in Adare Manor, with teammates Seamus Coleman, Shane Long, Glenn Whelan, Kevin Long, Richard Keogh, and Stephen Ward stepping out for the occasion.

Republic of Ireland kitman Dick Redmond, models Nadia Forde and Michelle McGrath, Ireland legend John O’Shea and Leicester City’s Jonny Evans also attended, joining best man Paul McShane and groomsman Jeff ­Hendrick.

Gushing about her husband on their first wedding anniversary, Kerrie described him as "an absolute hunk" and said "what a year it has been".

"I feel like the luckiest girl in the world to be blessed with my little family and I'm so excited for the years ahead," she said.

Robbie, from Baldoyle, and Kerrie, from Swords, met on their first date as teenagers at the foot of O'Connell Street's Spire.

In March, Kerrie was treated to a lavish baby shower in her native city of Dublin.

To mark the occasion, she went for a spot of brunch in the city with some close friends and her eldest child Halle.