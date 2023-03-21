Irish faith healer Danny Gallagher offers to ‘heal’ Prince Andrew for free

Danny is the seventh son of a seventh son and according to Celtic lore, he therefore possesses the power to heal people simply by touching them.

Faith healer Danny Gallagher has offered to “heal” Prince Andrew for free after King Charles refused to cough up thousands for his brother’s private “guru”.

And Derry-based Danny has even offered to put up the disgraced Duke of York at his home in Maghera – saying he can have use of the traditional gypsy caravan which was gifted to him by the travelling community.

Earlier this week it emerged that Prince Andrew, who was stripped of his royal roles by the Queen last year after settlements made to sex abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre, had been left ‘sweating’ after his brother told him to fund his own healer.

The beleaguered Duke, whose links to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein came in for heavy criticism, paid a rumoured £10m to Ms Giuffre 12 months ago in a civil case brought against him in the US.

Prince Andrew was also forced to step away from royal duties in 2019 following a car crash interview with BBC journalist Emily Maitlis in which he claimed he couldn’t sweat.

He is unlikely to take on a formal role at his brother’s coronation as a result of the scandal.

Danny Gallagher's letter from Manchester United

With all that, Prince Andrew is certainly in need of some type of therapy.

It was reported the Queen, who passed away last year, had been paying whopping annual healer fees – some £32,000 – to an Indian guru.

It was widely reported in the British press that King Charles decided it wasn’t right for the so-called Privy Purse to continue paying that bill and so told his brother he’d have to fork out for it himself.

Sources say Andrew (63) has been seeing the Indian guru for several years – but when Charles saw the bill he thought his brother “was having a laugh”.

The male yogi is said to treat him using chanting, massages and holistic therapy in the privacy of his mansion while it is thought the healer stays for up to a month at £30m Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Previously, the expenses bill was signed off by Andrew’s mum – but with King Charles the recipient of the Duchy of Lancaster’s annual £24m income, he’s decided to make a few cuts.

Now Danny Gallagher says he’ll happily step in and help the Prince for free!

“I read about Prince Andrew paying £32,000 a year for some kind of healer to make him better and couldn’t believe it,” Danny told the Sunday World.

Danny Gallagher Northern Ireland Faith Healer letter to the Queen

“I’ll do it for free! I know the Prince has had a lot of issues and I wouldn’t judge him.

“I don’t judge anyone I help, I would just want to heal him. Maybe I could cure him of his ills.

“But I’m getting on in years and he’ll have to come to me, I don’t think I could travel to Windsor but he’s welcome to come and stay at my home in Maghera.

“I don’t go far now since my own health problems and after my beloved wife Nora passed away three years ago.

“He can have the traditional traveller’s wagon which was gifted to me years ago by travellers as way of thanks.

“It sits in my garden and it’s very comfortable. Prince Andrew will be welcome to come and stay for as long as he wants and I’ll heal him for nothing.”

Danny is the seventh son of a seventh son and according to Celtic lore he therefore possesses the power to heal people simply by placing his hands on them. His claims are backed by the testimonies of people who have made miraculous recoveries from the most serious of illnesses after being touched by Danny.

Even doctors have recommended patients to see Danny. Forty years ago Danny said he cured a young crippled girl – the story became world famous and it changed Danny’s life for ever.

In 2002 the Sunday World revealed how Danny has claimed he helped a 56-year-old woman from Fintona, Omagh, walk again.

Prince Andrew with 17-year-old Virginia Roberts

Another of his most famous cases is that of a set of twins – Laura and Karen Friel from Westport, Co Mayo – who were born blind 30 years ago.

Danny told theSunday World he just loves healing people. He never charges those who he heals but instead asks for a token donation to cover travel costs.

Danny’s healing exploits have led to a number of documentaries being made about him including one on the History Channel entitled Miracles Uncovered which has been viewed all around the world.

And Danny has form for offering his services to the royal family after he wrote to them in 1998 offering to help the Queen Mother, who had suffered a stroke and mobility issues that year when she was 97 years old.

“I offered to help when she was going through a very tough time,” says Danny.

“She had suffered a stroke and had problems with her hip so I wrote to the royal family and said I would like to help her.

“They wrote a lovely letter back to me thanking me for the offer but telling me she was, by then, back to good health.”

​Danny claims he has helped celebrities like TV presenter Chris Tarrant who wrote about their meeting together 20 years ago, and he has also received letters from footballing ‘royalty’ at Manchester United after he offered to help David Beckham and Wayne Rooney during periods of injury.

After £10m was paid out to Virginia Giuffre, Andrew was stripped of his patronages and royal roles last year.

Since Queen Elizabeth II passed away last September, King Charles has cut back on Andrew’s finances, axing his brother’s taxpayer-funded security and withdrawing the use of an office and bedroom in Buckingham Palace.

The Duke is set to have his £249,000-a-year grant slashed by Charles next month according to reports and, along with his ex wife Sarah with whom he still lives, he faces eviction from Royal Lodge.

They have been offered the keys to nearby Frogmore Cottage which they can move into after the post-coronation eviction of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Harry and Meghan.

“The Prince has been having a rough time,” says Danny. “Maybe most of it is his own doing but I’ve no doubt he’s going through a very difficult time.”

He added: “Maybe a trip to south Derry to escape all the stresses of his life is just what he needs.”

A royal source is quoted in the UK press describing the services of the Indian guru that Prince Andrew has been using as being “very expensive”.

They added: “While the Queen was always happy to indulge her son over the years, Charles is far less inclined to fund such indulgences. particularly in an era of a cost-of-living crisis.

“Families are struggling and would rightly baulk at the idea of tens of thousands paid to an Indian guru to provide holistic treatment to a non-working royal living in his grace and favour mansion.

“This time when the King saw the bill for the healer submitted by Andrew to the Privy Purse he thought his brother was having a laugh.”

The source added: “In the past these types of expenses would be signed off no questions but that is not the climate in the new era.”