Ireland’s Katie McCabe responds to Kim Kardashian’s son wearing her Arsenal shirt
Kardashian’s appearance at Emirates Stadium caused a social media stir.
Kim Kardashian’s son has been spotted sporting a jersey belonging to Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe.
The US reality star and her son Saint made a surprise appearance at a football match in London last night, to watch Arsenal take on Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League.
Ms Kardashian attended the Emirates Stadium on Thursday, which was confirmed by the team’s communications officer.
Pictures of the billionaire businesswoman and her son Saint later circulated on social media.
Saint (7) was wearing a no 15 Arsenal jersey which had the Tallaght native’s name on the back. The 27-year-old signed with the Gunners in 2015.
McCabe responded to the news on Instagram, saying: “Saint West has good taste.”
Kardashian later posted an Instagram story with items of Arsenal merchandise, with the caption “send help SOS”.
She also shared clips of her son and his friends supporting the team and chanting “defence”.
Kardashian was married to American artist and rapper Kanye West, but the couple filed for divorce in 2021. They share four children together.
She is best known for the family’s reality TV show The Kardashians, which was previously known as Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
The 42-year-old also owns American shapewear and clothing brand Skims, which she founded in 2019.
Meanwhile, Ireland’s opening Women's World Cup match against Australia will take place on July 20.
The clash was moved to the 83,500-seater Stadium Australia in Sydney due to high demand.
This will see the Girls in Green play in front of the biggest crowd in their history.
