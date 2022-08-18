Ireland legend Ronnie Whelan enjoys a night out in Conor McGregor’s Black Forge Inn

The former midfielder’s visit to the Crumlin bar follows hot on the heels of Damien Duff’s visit to the hostelry last week.

CONOR McGregor has attracted another Ireland football legend to his Black Forge bar in Dublin – Ronnie Whelan.

The former Liverpool great is pictured smiling in the Dublin bar with one of McGregor’s UFC title winning belts.

Whelan (60) has played in two World Cups and one European Champion finals for Ireland, scoring three goals and earning 53 caps.

The Dubliner now works as a TV pundit and also does the after-dinner circuit.

The former midfielder’s visit to the Crumlin bar follows hot on the heels of Damien Duff’s visit to the hostelry last week.

Shelbourne manger Duff, who won 100 caps for Ireland, looked proud as punch brandishing McGregor’s belt on his left shoulder.

A string of top names have flocked to the Crumlin boozer, which the fighter spent €2m on purchasing and another €1m in refurbishing into a top gastropub.

Conor McGregor at the Black Forge inn

Others who’ve flocked in the fast year to what has become a celebrity boozer include American comedian Kevin Hart, Arsenal legend Ian Wright, singer James Arthur, rapper Coolio, professional poker player and social media king Dan Bilzerian, jockey Frankie Detorri, Celtic stalwart John Hartson and Australian reality star Harry Jowsey.

McGregor purchased the Black Forge Inn in 2019, it having been was a favourite haunt of his when he was growing up in the area and then known as The Bentley.

He has since bought two other pubs in the capital, the Marble Arch in Drimnagh and the Waterside in Howth. The MMA fighter and his family are currently holidaying on his yachts in the Mediterranean.

The UFC star bought the pub in 2020 for a reported €2 million and spent a further €1 million on renovations ahead of its reopening last July.

In July, Conor McGregor hailed the Black Forge Inn as “remarkable” on its first birthday.

In an Instagram post, he said: “Thank you so much @TheNotorious and your incredible staff at the @BlackForgeInn for your hospitality today the food and drink was some of the best we’ve ever head! Best stout in the game!

"It was truly an honour to sit down and talk to the man in person today. He is as cool and as charismatic as you would think but also very humble."