Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s new $64m Los Angeles mansion
The newlyweds, known fondly as ‘Bennifer’ by fans, had been in escrow for a $34.5 million pad in the same area but pulled out of the deal last-minute.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly set their sights on a multi-million-dollar mansion in one of Los Angeles’ most affluent neighbourhoods.
Now, it looks like the pair are in escrow for another, more expensive property in Pacific Palisades, real estate sources told TMZ this week.
Priced at $64 million, the new 1.13 acre compound was only on the market for a few days before it was scooped up by the celebrities.
The main house spans a colossal 13,000 square feet and consists of six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, while a “truly special” 3,000-square-foot guest house with two bedrooms and four bathrooms also lies on the property.
Features include two studies, an 800-square-foot gym, a professional media room, a resort-style pool and spa, two playrooms, and an expansive game room that opens out to the back garden.
The Alta Mura Road mansion also boasts “epic views” of Rustic Canyon, as well as a long driveway ending at an oversized motor court, multiple large flat lawns, and a backyard measuring well over 8,000-square-foot, according to Westside Estate Agency, who listed the property online.
Meanwhile, J-Lo has reportedly found a buyer for her Bel-Air pad that she has owned for six years.
She listed the French-style, nine-bedroom property for $42.5 million last month.
And her husband also waved goodbye to his Pacific Palisades home shortly after marrying Jennifer last summer.
Ben accepted an offer on his 7-bedroom estate, which he listed for $29,995,000, in August.
The happy couple said "I do” at a ceremony in Las Vegas last July, almost two decades after calling off their original engagement.
They celebrated their wedding with friends and family at a bash in Ben’s $8 million Georgia mansion, with guests in attendance including Matt Damon and filmmaker Kevin Smith, as well as the couple’s children from previous relationships.
