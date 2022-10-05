Influencer FacesbyGrace to lead mental health campaign after opening up about anxiety battle

The influencer is sharing her own journey since being diagnosed with depression and anxiety at 17.

Grace Mongey, known as FacesbyGrace to her 178k Instagram followers, has been named the face of mental health campaign Walk in My Shoes.

The social media sensation is building on her own battle with mental health to tackle stigma.

"My journey began at a young age, but I really started to notice a change and feel like something was off when I was 17,” Grace said.

"I was very low and very anxious and overwhelmed during a period and my Man took me to the GP. He said it sounded like I had depression.”

"Fast forward almost 10 years, and I experienced the worst depression I’ve ever felt. I was 25 and living in Australia with friends. I began to distance myself from them and found it hard to socialise in public places.”

"My anxiety had gotten so bad I was faced with regular daily panic attacks. I decided it was time to come home and get help."

"I have worked really hard to keep myself in a positive head space but, like everything, I need to always check in and keep on top of it."

The married mum of two has since learned how to manage her mental health and has used her experience to open up the conversation around mental health with her followers.

The influencer says she’s “delighted” to take on the challenge of being ambassador.

"My own journey with mental health began in my teens when I was diagnosed with anxiety and depression at 17 years of age, and having experienced this at such a formative, critical age, I know how important it is to have resources, tools, campaigns and supports out there that are particularly targeted towards young people.”

The Walk in My Shoes campaign focuses on teaching young people about their mental health through online campaigns like #MindYourselfie.

FacesbyGrace

This year the programme of events will focus on psychosis, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, what Walk in My Shoes describe as “the lesser understood or commonly misrepresented” mental health issues.

The awareness-raising campaign is run by St Patrick’s Mental Health Services in the lead up to World Mental Health Day on October 10.

Grace joins a long line of celebrity ambassadors for the campaign, from Steve Garrigan of Kodaline to Dublin GAA star Nicole Owens.