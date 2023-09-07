Influencer Charleen Murphy tells body-shaming troll ‘weight gain is normal’

‘I hope this comment made you feel better about yourself because you clearly need it’

Irish influencer Charleen Murphy has said “weight gain is normal” as she responded to a nasty body-shaming comment on one of her videos.

The social media star addressed the issue referred to by one person who wrote: “What’s your bulking plan looks like its working well for u?”

Charleen replied: “I hope this comment made you feel better about yourself because you clearly need it. But you’re right, I have put on weight over the past few months. It’s been summer. Weight gain, weight fluctuation is normal.

“I’m not going to go into the reasons why I’ve gained weight,” she added. “I was going to, but I was like why would I explain myself to you. But just know that it’s normal. Life is not a straight path unfortunately, and neither is your weight.

“Your weight is going to go up and down,” she pointed out. “It’s going to go up sometimes when you’re happy, sometimes when you’re sad. Things just happen, s**t happens, life happens. But my body, I’m so grateful for what it does for me every day.

Charleen Murphy

“It keeps me alive, it’s got me through some s**t times and yeah, I’ve had a great summer.”

Ms Murphy has 214,000 followers on Instagram and 163,500 on TikTok, co-hosts a popular podcast, and regularly creates content on beauty and fashion.

Last month a man accused of attacking Murphy in a Dublin lounge was sent forward for trial.

Craig O'Brien (27) with an address at Thomond Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin, is charged with assault causing harm to Ms Murphy at the Grafton Capital Hotel, on Stephen Street Lower, on the night of February 10 after she allegedly posted about her night out.

Mr O'Brien was remanded in custody the following day after bail objections by Garda Stephen McDonnell.

Mr O'Brien faced his latest hearing on August 22 at Cloverhill District Court before Judge Alan Mitchell.

Garda McDonnell served him with a book of evidence.

Judge Mitchell granted a trial order sending Mr O'Brien forward to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, where the case will be listed for mention on October 13.

Craig O'Brien

An earlier hearing was told Ms Murphy, who was having dinner with her friend from behind, was "punched her full force to the back of the head".

The court heard her head rebounded off the glass she was drinking, resulting in a two-inch laceration on her face.