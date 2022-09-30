Inbetweeners star James Buckley makes £1 million by charging fans for videos

The star charges fans €46 each for personalised video messages.

James Buckley has hit the $1 million mark in earnings by charging fans for personalised video messages on Cameo.

The app allows fans to order messages from stars for a fee and Buckley (35) has reaped the rewards of his ‘Inbetweeners’ fame.

The celeb has “gained financial freedom” through the short clips he sells for an “accessible price,” Cameo founder Martin Blencowe toldThe Daily Mail.

Fans can book a short personalised video from Buckley for €46 and give him instructions on whether they are looking for a ‘birthday,’ ‘pep talk,’ ‘roast’ or if they want to opt for the extra personal ‘other.’

Back in 2021, it was reported Buckley makes an average of 37 video responses per day.

"James was incredibly popular from the start, but he's stayed committed to his fans, always keeping an accessible price (even during his busiest periods) and giving his all to make each Cameo special,” Blencowe said..

The star can now pursue his passion projects, the founder added: “2:22 - A Ghost Story, the West End play and his family’s YouTube channel, At Home With The Buckleys.”

Best known for his role as Jay Cartwright in the three ’Inbetweeners’ series and two movies, Buckley has said “there’s not enough money in the world" that would make him want to do it again.

“I would have an amazing time doing it,” he admitted on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X.

"'But it might - you know, as I'm getting older - it's looking like it might be the only thing that I do professionally that is universally loved. There's not enough money in the world for me to spoil that.”

Cameo surged in popularity during the pandemic as stars searched for a new way to connect with fans while projects were put on hold.

Fans can pay €509 for a clip from Baywatch star David Hasselhof, bag a video from Harry Potter’s Irish classmate Seamus Finnegan with a €101 message from Devon Murray or drop a whopping €2,550 for a clip from Caitlyn Jenner.