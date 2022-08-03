Hollywood star Tom Cruise’s private jet lands in Ireland

The actor was spotted in the UK over the weekend filming for an upcoming installment of Mission Impossible

A private jet belonging to Hollywood star Tom Cruise has landed in Co. Kerry leading to speculation the actor could be in Ireland.

According to the Twitter account Celeb Jets, his Challenger 300 took off near Shannon Airport before 12 pm and landed just outside Killarney just after noon.

The Twitter account claims that the 12-minute flight from Shannon to Kerry used 194kg of jet fuel, with a cost of approximately €420.

He is not the only A-lister to visit the Kingdom of Kerry in recent weeks.

Will Ferrell was been spotted playing golf in at Ballybunion Golf Club in July.

Stopping for pictures with fans, Ferrell was all smiles as he posed for the camera.

“And so the excitement continued today when American actor Will Ferrell arrived to play our Old Course!” the golf club said, sharing the snaps to Facebook.

He made the most of his time in Ireland as he was also spotted golfing at the Old Head golf club in Kinsale earlier.

While it is yet to be confirmed if Cruise is in Ireland, the actor was spotted in the Lake District in England over the weekend.

He was spotted paragliding while filming for his upcoming flick Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, which is due for release in 2023.

The 60-year-old has Irish connections with his ancestry dating back to the 12th century.

His roots were discovered by Tourism Ireland which conducted the research as part of The Gathering.

To commemorate the news, he was awarded a Certificate of Irish Heritage in 2013 during a trip to Dublin.