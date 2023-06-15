Hollywood star Morgan Freeman delights fans and staff during visit to Dublin pub
‘He was chatting to my bar manager for about 20 minutes upstairs before everyone else came in’
A Dublin bar manager has revealed how “absolute gent” Morgan Freeman took time to shake hands and pose for photos during a visit to the capital.
The US actor was in town as honorary MC of The Delta Blues Project - a collaboration between the RTÉ Concert Orchestra and US-based Irish jazz impresario David O'Rourke.
The Oscar-winner then surprised and delighted customers and staff alike when he popped into the The Bridge 1859 pub, in south Dublin earlier this week.
Managing director Noel Anderson, told Lunchtime Live how Freeman had gone to Roly's Bistro for his dinner, when they got a call.
"[They said] 'We've a very unusual request here: you probably never heard of this drink, it's a premium American vodka'.
"My operations manager said, 'I'll stop you there, it's Tito's - and we have it here'.
"We were able to send it in to Roly's and then they were able to help us back there because he drinks Tito's and soda with a garlic-infused olive.
"Needless to say we didn't have any of them, so they returned the favour.
"He was an absolute gent, hung around for a good while.
"He was chatting to my bar manager for about 20 minutes upstairs before everyone else came in, sharp as a tack," he added.
Mr Anderson said the actor took time to shake hands and take photos.
"We put it up on our channels there and I was chatting to the social media staff... they said they've never seen a reaction like it," he said.
"I love his movies as well.
"He shook customer's hands outside and was chatting to people and took pictures - he was a real gentleman.
"He was flying out then the next morning at 6am on his private jet," he added.
