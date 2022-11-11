Hollywood icon Warren Beatty accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in the 1970s

Oscar-winning actor alleged to have used his status to groom young girl for sex

Warren Beatty, the Oscar-winning director of Reds and the star of Bonnie and Clyde, has been accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in 1973.

The lawsuit alleges he used his Hollywood status to “groom, manipulate, exploit and coerce sexual contact” with accuser Kristina Charlotte Hirsch, who was 14 and 15 at the time.

The lawsuit does not name Mr Beatty but gives him the pseudonym “Defendant Doe”.

However, he is clearly identifiable from the description, which says the defendant is an actor nominated for an Academy Award for portraying Clyde in the hit 1967 film. That part was played by Mr Beatty.

This eventually escalated to “oral sex, simulated sex and finally coerced sexual intercourse”

Ms Hirsch claimed she met the defendant when she was living in Los Angeles and her neighbour took her to the movie set where they were working at the time, according to papers lodged with a California court.

She said Mr Beatty, who was 35 at the time, commented on her looks, gave her his number, invited her to his hotel room, offered to help her with homework and took her for drives.

Over a series of months, he spoke to her about losing her virginity, the lawsuit says.

Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty starring as Bonnie and Clyde

Ms Hirsch was thrilled by the attention and thought she was “involved in a romantic relationship with a movie star”, but she was being groomed, the suit says. This eventually escalated to “oral sex, simulated sex and finally coerced sexual intercourse”.

Mr Beatty’s role in Bonnie and Clyde, which he both starred in and produced, cemented his status in what became known as the New Hollywood of the 1970s.

Prior to marrying Annette Bening, the actress, in 1992, Mr Beatty (85), was notorious for a large number of romantic relationships that received media coverage, having been linked to more than 100 female celebrities.

According to IMDb, Mr Beatty’s last listed movie was 2016’s Rules Don’t Apply, which he directed, wrote and starred in, playing Howard Hughes.

Ms Hirsh, who lives in Louisiana, is suing for damages for “severe emotional, physical and psychological distress”, which she claimed continues to this day.

She also alleged she has had “difficulty in reasonably or meaningfully interacting with others” as a “direct result of the sexual battery” by Mr Beatty, and she has experienced “substantial emotional distress, anxiety, nervousness, anger and fear”.

All parties were contacted, but none commented. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)