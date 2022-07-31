Hollyoaks star Stephanie Davis ‘numb and empty’ after suffering miscarriage

The 29-year-old is best known for playing Sinead O’Connor on the hit soap and already shares five-year-old Caben-Albi George Davis with her Irish ex Jeremy O’Connell.

The actor took to Instagram on Saturday to tell her followers of her “heartbreak” and “shock” after losing her baby.

She shared some photos of her and her partner Joe McKalroy celebrating their pregnancy journey, which included the couple kissing while holding up a positive pregnancy test, Joe kissing Stephanie’s stomach, and Stephanie posing in the mirror with her baby bump.

In the emotional post, she wrote: “MISCARRIAGE. I am not pregnant before people don’t read the caption and start congratulating me. Hi everyone. So I didn’t want to post about this until I was ready, I don’t think I ever will be or anyone is who goes through this but here goes.

“So as my beautiful followers, a lot of you had asked if I was pregnant a while back when I wasn’t on the rides at Southport, and you also noticed a lot of things, well you were right, we were having a baby! I was pregnant.

“We found out from so so early on it felt like we were pregnant for sooo long. If you remember I came off social media for a while, it was because we had a miscarriage. We thought we were nearly 12 weeks pregnant (three months).

Stephanie said she felt very sick and “nauseous” from the beginning of the pregnancy with “crazy hormones” before she started suffering from “bad headaches”.

The mum-of-one told her loved ones that something was wrong and she “didn’t feel pregnant anymore”.

She continued: "They know how I am and thought I was overly worrying and the baby would be fine, as on our previous scans the baby’s heartbeat was beating beautifully. But as a mum I guess you just know.

"The anxiety, the heartbreak, and the sadness we have gone through was horrendous. Me and Joe were so excited and already had envisioned and planned a life with our family of four.

“I was already looking at what I was doing for my baby shower. You think when you get further on like I was that everything will be ok, so it was a big shock. When they told us there was no heartbeat and the baby had stopped growing,(it) was just so upsetting."

Stephanie – who also tragically suffered a miscarriage last year during a previous relationship - thanked Joe, her mum, and mother-in-law for being there for her through the traumatising experience.

She said: "I had to have an operation to have our baby removed as was further on, I couldn’t have got though it all without my absolute rock, Joe, my mum, Joe’s mum Jane, and Cath were amazing and our families and my management’s support. After the operation I was so numb and empty and my hormones were all over the place.

"It was hard to accept there was nothing there anymore and our journey we were on was over. Joe was my rock and I love you more every day We are OK and we have got through it all as family. One day we will expand our little family when the time is right."