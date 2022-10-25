Helen Flanagan ‘no longer’ engaged to footballer fiancé Scott Sinclair after 13 years
The actor, who played Rosie Webster in Coronation Street, removed her engagement ring last month.
Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan has reportedly split from her footballer fiancé Scott Sinclair after 13 years.
The actor, who played Rosie Webster in the hit soap, removed her engagement ring last month.
A source recently told The Sun that Helen and Scott “hit a rough patch” after the TV star returned from South Africa, where she was rumoured to be filming I’m A Celebrity All Stars.
“Helen has removed her engagement ring and told those close to her that she is no longer with Scott,” the insider revealed.
“They hit a rough patch in the summer and after she came back from South Africa their relationship ended.
“Helen and Scott are committed to co-parenting their kids, even if they are no longer a couple.
They continued: “Helen turfed Scott out of their marital bed a long time ago because she co-sleeps with their kids.
The couple first started dating back in 2009, while the footballer was playing for Wigan Athletic.
They share three children together: Matilda, who they welcomed in 2015; Delilah, who was born in 2018; and baby Charlie, who arrived in March 2021.
Helen and Scott got engaged in 2018 during a family holiday in Disneyland Paris.
On Friday, Helen was spotted dancing and getting close with a handsome guest at pal Charlotte Dawson’s 30th birthday party at The Barn in Manchester.
Her engagement ring was noticeably absent as she stepped out in a baby blue glittery midi dress with a fur trim by designer Nadine Merabi paired with some stunning silver heels for the occasion.
“Helen is embracing single life,” The Sun’s source continued.
“She was partying hard at the National Television Award and on Friday appeared to find a new admirer at Charlotte’s birthday party.
“Helen was dancing and having a great time with his mystery chap.”
